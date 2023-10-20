England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final online

England vs South Africa free live stream

Want to watch a free England vs South Africa live stream? Good news: this Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final is FREE to watch on Virgin Media Player (Ireland), and ITVX (UK). Use a VPN to unblock these localised services and when overseas. Full details on how to watch an England vs South Africa live stream from anywhere just below.

England vs South Africa preview

It's crunch time. There are only four teams left in the Rugby World Cup 2023, and the second semi-final is England vs South Africa at the Stade De France. This replay of the 2019 final is set to be an epic.

England are, somehow, the only unbeaten side left in the tournament, although they came close to blowing that against Samoa at the end of the pool stage. Their quarter-final victory over Fiji was also tight, but the quality of Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith, alongside the brute force of the forwards, was enough to secure victory. The Red and White are going to have to up their levels once again to have any chance of overcoming the reigning world champions.

South Africa’s quarter-final against France was one for the ages. The Springboks won by a single point, holding off a late onslaught from the hosts. Boss Jacques Nienaber was not afraid to make bold decisions during the game and he will be ready to throw everything at Steve Borthwick, his opposite number.

The Boks are many people’s favourites to make it to the final but the last team standing from the Northern Hemisphere will be keen to avenge their defeat from four years ago. Game on!

England vs South Africa: FREE live stream in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch England vs South Africa completely FREE on the Virgin Media Player streaming service (when using a computer or mobile device). Coverage of the second semi-final starts at 7pm UK/Ireland time, ahead of the 8pm kick off. Travelling outside Ireland? Use a VPN – we like ExpressVPN best – to unblock the free live stream on Virgin Media Player. Details below.

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 8 pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch England vs South Africa absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch England vs South Africa from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a England vs South Africa live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch England vs South Africa

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream England vs South Africa in Australia

Although the final will be free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. England vs South Africa kick off is at 6am AEST today (Sunday).

How to watch England vs South Africa in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. This is not one of the games being shown on CNBC. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 8am Sunday morning (Oct. 22), New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

How to watch England vs South Africa in South Africa