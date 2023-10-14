England vs Fiji live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter final FREE online

Watch a free England vs Fiji live stream

Want to watch a free England vs Fiji live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on RTÉ Player in Ireland and ITVX in the UK. Use a VPN to unblock RTÉ Player when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch an England vs Fiji live stream from anywhere just below.

England vs Fiji preview

It would be pushing it to describe England vs Fiji as a battle for the soul of rugby, but the clash of styles that will be served up at Stade de Marseille on Sunday will be stark. Fiji, the relentlessly positive ball-carriers, have become the darling of purists at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, whereas England's kicking game has repelled swathes of the team's most loyal fans.

However, as Steve Borthwick and his men have been quick to stress at every given opportunity, they're yet to be beaten at this tournament. While that conveniently glosses over England's extremely friendly route to the knockouts, it's impossible to argue with, though Fiji stand to be their toughest opponents yet.

The Flying Fijians beat England at Twickenham in August and effectively dumped the Wallabies out at the group stage, but they took their foot off the gas against Portugal last weekend and came within a whisker of paying a heavy price as a result. It remains to be seen if they'll be able to hit the heights again at the click of Simon Raiwalui's fingers, but if ever they needed a kick up the backside that was surely it.

Here's how to get a FREE England vs Fiji live stream, wherever you are and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Fiji: live stream FREE in Ireland

England vs Fiji will be shown live and for free on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick off is at 4pm UK. Trying to access the platform while outside Ireland? You can use a VPN to allow you to watch the ruby from anywhere abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV licence to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch England vs Fiji from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, the US and New Zealand.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN – a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch an England vs Fiji live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to watch England vs Fiji: live stream FREE in the UK

England vs Fiji, along with every 2023 Rugby World Cup match, is being shown on ITV in the UK, both on traditional TV and online. Kick-off is set for 4pm BST on Sunday afternoon. That means you can watch England vs Fiji absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to live stream England vs Fiji in Australia

England vs Fiji, along with every other game of the Rugby World Cup, is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport in Australia, with kick-off at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular Stan sub, costing from $10 per month (new users get a 30-day FREE trial). Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch England vs Fiji on Stan Sport from abroad. It's worth bearing in mind that select games, including two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final, are being shown for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Now.

How to watch England vs Fiji in the US without cable

In the US, England vs Fiji is available to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Kick-off is set for 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning. The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). It also carries loads of other great sports like the NFL, EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and the WWE, as well as plenty of original programming. England vs Fiji will also be repeated on NBC at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is from $45 a month. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or FuboTV and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch England vs Fiji: live stream in New Zealand