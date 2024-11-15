Chelsea vs Man City: WSL live stream options, TV channels

The Chelsea vs Man City live stream is a huge match that could go a long way to deciding who lifts the WSL title. You can watch it wherever you are, potentially for free, with a VPN.

The two sides have made excellent starts to the season. The visitors thumped Tottenham 4-0 in their last league match, with the Blues winning by just one goal fewer against Liverpool. It means they are both unbeaten going into this game, although the Cityzens are top of the table as they have played one game more. .

Both teams are missing big-name forwards. Sam Kerr is continuing her recovery from an ACL injury, while Vivianne Miedema has had to undergo knee surgery once again. This hasn’t stopped the goals flowing though. Chelsea have the best goald difference in the league, having netted 23 times in six games. Bunny Shaw looks almost unstoppable for Man City, and her teammate Lauren Hemp has put in strong performances too. They will have to do battle with Hemp’s fellow Lionesses Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze.

Read on to find out how you can watch this game live, possibly for free. Make sure you catch all of the Women's Super League live streams in 2024/25 too.

Chelsea vs Man City Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, November 16

Start time (Sat): 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT Best free stream YouTube (New Zealand)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams for free

The Chelsea vs Man City WSL 2024/25 live stream is available for FREE on the WSL YouTube Channel in New Zealand.

If you're a Kiwi away from home and want to access your usual video streaming service, you can do so from anywhere with a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch any WSL 2024/25 live stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Women's Super League 2024/25 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City WSL live streams in the US

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream rights, including Chelsea vs Man City, are held by ESPN.

This means games are available through ESPN Plus. The service costs $10.99 a month, or $109.99 for the year. It is available as part of a bundle with Hulu and Disney Plus. Those plans start at $14.99 a month (with ads). You can also keep up with the action though via the WSL YouTube channel.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City WSL live streams in Australia

Optus Sport will show the Chelsea vs Man City live stream in Australia.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City WSL live streams in Canada

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams, including Chelsea vs Man City, are on Sportsnet+ in Canada.

The game is also going to be shown on Sportsnet 1.

Sporsnet+ have a host of other sports available, including the NHL, Blue Jays baseball and NBA games. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City live streams in New Zealand

The Chelsea vs Man City Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream is available for free on YouTube in New Zealand.

DAZN is another place for Kiwis to get the WSL. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Man City 2024/25 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@BarclaysWSL), Instagram (@BarclaysWSL), TikTok (@BarclaysWSL) and YouTube (@BarclaysWSL).

Can I watch Chelsea vs Man City in the WSL for free? Yes, while some more premium games are found on paid services like CBS and Sky Sports, there are still plenty of 2024/25 Women's Super League matches streamed free on BBC iPlayer and on the WSL YouTube channel, including Chelsea vs Man City, depending on what country you are in. If you find yourself away from home and geo-blocked, don't forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual WSL free live stream from abroad.