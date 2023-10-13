How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream the quarter finals

Where to watch Rugby World Cup live streams

Want to watch a free Rugby World Cup live streams for the quarter-finals? Luckily, in the UK, every game is free to watch on ITVX, while Irish rugby fans get to watch for free across RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Player. And South Africans can enjoy all Springboks fixtures free-to-air on SABC.

Watch Rugby World Cup live streams: quarter-finals Kick-off times in EST/BST



Sat, Oct 14

11am / 4pm: Wales vs Argentina

3pm / 8pm: Ireland vs New Zealand



Sun, Oct 15

11am / 4pm: England vs Fiji

3pm / 8pm: France vs South Africa

After 40 pool matches, we're at the quarter-final stages. Only three wins stand in the way of Wales, Argentina, Ireland, the All Blacks, England, Fiji, South Africa and hosts France from lifting the Web Ellis Cup in Paris on October 28.

All of this weekend's matches look like bangers on paper but it's Ireland's encounter with New Zealand that's surely the most eye-catching. The All Blacks rebounded from an opening night humbling against France to rack up 240 points in their other three pool games. The men in green, on the other hand, have been true to their no. 1 world ranking, looking the best team in the tournament. Is it finally their time to make a first ever World Cup semi-final?

Warren Gatland's Wales may be slightly surprised that they topped Pool C, but with four wins from four they now face an Argentina side finally finding their form. Surprise package Fiji will be eyeing a repeat of their RWC warm-up win against England as the two meet again this Sunday. And the quarter-final curtain falls with a massive match between the champions and the hosts – picking a winner between the Springboks and Les Bleus is an almost impossible task.

Which should you watch? All of them! Follow our guide and you won't miss a minute. Here's how to watch Rugby World Cup live streams of every quarter-final game, including all your FREE option. Plus, we have information on kick-off times, venues and the full playing squads of all eight remaining nations.

Rugby World Cup live streams

How to watch FREE Rugby World Cup: live stream quarter finals in Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland are among the luckiest in the world, with every game being shown live for FREE on TV and online. This Saturday's games – including that massive Ireland vs New Zealand clash – are being show on Virgin Media One and online for free on Virgin Media Player. Sunday's quarter-final games are on RTÉ2 and online for free on the RTÉ Player. Both online live stream players are available to watch on web browsers, dedicated smartphone apps and selected streaming devices. If you're outside Ireland but want your usual coverage, you can check out the ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream quarter finals from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad this weekend while the quarter-finals are being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a rugby live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream quarter finals

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX or 'Ireland' for RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Player.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream quarter finals in the UK

The quarter-finals and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match are being shown on ITV in the UK – both on traditional TV and online. That means you can watch Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free? Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream quarter finals in the US without cable

To watch these games (and, indeed, every match) in the US, you'll need to stream via NBC's Peacock service. The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream quarter-finals in South Africa

Sports fans in South Africa won't be surprised to learn that SuperSport has the rights to show all Rugby World Cup games - either on TV or via its online streaming service and app. The only exception are Springboks games, where free-to-air channel SABC has managed to land the coverage. So be sure to tune in at 9pm SAST on Sunday for a free live stream of South Africa vs France.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream quater finals in New Zealand

New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly ($24.99) or monthly passes ($44.99). The All Blacks quarter-final against Ireland is on at 8am NZT on Sunday morning.

How to live stream Rugby World Cup 2023 in Australia

Although the Wallabies are now out of the tournament, rugby fans Down Under can still watch the remaining Rugby World Cup games with a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices.

Rugby World Cup quarter-final schedule

(Kick-off times in EST/BST)

Saturday, October 14

Argentina vs Wales at Stade de Marseille, Marseille – 11am / 4pm

Ireland vs New Zealand at Stade de France, Paris – 3pm / 8pm

Sunday, October 15

England vs Fiji at Stade de Marseille, Marseille – 11am / 4pm

France vs South Africa at Stade de France, Paris – 3pm / 8pm

Rugby World Cup 2023 squads

Wales: Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Corey Domachowski, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Henry Thomas, Dewi Lake (co-captain), Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan (co-captain), Kieran Hardy, Aaron Wainwright, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Johnny Williams, Nick Tompkins, Mason Grady, George North, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer, Louis Rees-Zammit, Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams.

Argentina: Francisco Gómez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Julián Montoya (captain), Agustín Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz, Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Lucas Paulos, Juan Martín González, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Joaquín Oviedo, Pedro Rubiolo, Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomás Cubelli, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Santiago Carreras, Nicolás Sánchez, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli, Mateo Carreras, Rodrigo Isgró, Juan Cruz Mallía, Martín Bogado, Juan Imhoff

Ireland: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong, David Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Ross Byrne, Jack Crowley, Johnny Sexton (captain), Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Garry Ringrose, Keith Earls, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Jimmy O’Brien

New Zealand: Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Nepo Laulala, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’I, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papli’I, Ardie Savea, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Ethan Blackadder, Mark Telea

England: Dan Cole, Ellis Genge, Joe Marler, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Theo Dan, Jamie George, Jack Walker, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, George Martin, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Danny Care, Alex Mitchell, Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell (captain), George Ford, Marcus Smith, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell, Max Malins, Freddie Steward

Fiji: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Emosi Tuqiri, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama, Isoa Nasilasila, Api Ratuniyarawa, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Viliame Mata, Frank Lomani, Simi Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Vilimoni Botitu, Teti Tela, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Iosefo Masi, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Ilaisa Droasese.

France: Cyril Baille, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Reda Wardi, Uini Atonio, Dorian Aldegheri, Sipili Falatea, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Pierre Bourgarit, Bastien Chalureau, Thibaud Flament, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Antoine Dupont (captain), Maxime Lucu, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy, Damian Penaud, Gabin Villiere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Arthur Vincent, Yoram Moefana, Thomas Ramos, Melvyn Jaminet

South Africa: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Handré Pollard, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, Franco Mostert, Dean Fourie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Lukhanyo Am, Canan Moodie