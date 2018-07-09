The best VPN for Indonesia in 2018

Indonesia has a tightly controlled internet infrastructure, with the government having the ability to spy on its citizens and block online content it deems unfit, with considerable censorship in some areas such as the entertainment sector. As such, connecting online without compromising your privacy is something of a challenge – but it’s one that a VPN can solve.

Using one of the best VPN services can protect you from snooping by masking your IP and keeping your anonymity online, and it can help you get around blocks which have been placed on websites.

Check out the best VPN services of 2018

Best VPN for Indonesia in 2018

Best all-round VPN

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 3-5

Superfast performance

Free trial

Some logging (connection times, IPs)

No refunds

[Save 40%] Until July 31, 2018, get 40% off VyprVPN's annual plans, just in time to boost up your coverage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. VyprVPN is a fast, highly secure VPN without third-parties, all for as little as $36.00 for the first year. Get VyprVPN here .

As a tier-1 provider which is in charge of its own infrastructure, VyprVPN is among the fastest services we’ve ever tested – indeed it actually doubled our regular download speeds. The provider offers a cluster of servers that operates as a single server in the capital Jakarta, with a plentiful presence in neighboring countries.

Along with simple and user-friendly clients for every major platform, VyprVPN provides some impressive security features. That includes the company’s proprietary Chameleon protocol, own DNS system, NAT Firewall and all the usual expected security bits and pieces. On top of that, you get customer support available 24/7, but note that on the logging front, some logs are kept in the form of connection times and IPs.

There is a free 3-day trial that will come in handy as this provider doesn’t offer any refunds and its monthly subscription is quite pricey. The Premium plan with annual billing is a reasonably affordable affair, though, and you get all the best features such as the Chameleon protocol. The packages available are:

Most secure VPN

Number of servers: 4597 | Server locations: 62 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Lots of servers

Strong security

Monthly plan is expensive

NordVPN offers four local servers in Indonesia, while neighboring countries Malaysia, Singapore and Australia also host NordVPN servers. The total number of servers and locations available makes this one of the largest VPN networks around.

There are custom apps for a range of mobile and desktop platforms that will satisfy even more demanding users. Also, the service is P2P-friendly with selected servers (the closest option being a dozen servers in Singapore).

Security-wise, NordVPN has things tightly covered with all the standard security protocols, 256-bit encryption, an automatic kill switch, and lots of features on select servers, most notably double encryption (Hong Kong is the closest location for this capability).

There is a ‘no logs’ policy in place, and readily available customer support rounds things off nicely.

If you want to test the service, there is a free trial but oddly enough it’s not advertised on the home page. This provider’s monthly billing is expensive and your best bet is the cheap 3-year subscription. The packages available are:

Best VPN for mobile use

Number of servers: 2000 | Server locations: 148 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 3

Great server coverage

Quality mobile apps

Rather pricey

No free trial

ExpressVPN has one local server in Indonesia, and additional server locations include almost every nearby country, so finding the best connection shouldn’t be a problem.

The British Virgin Islands-based provider offers a uniform VPN client experience for all devices. The mobile clients are particularly impressive with intuitive, user-friendly software for both Android and iOS devices. There is also P2P support and 24/7 email and live chat for troubleshooting problems.

ExpressVPN uses OpenVPN alongside the usual protocols, as well as 256-bit encryption plus there’s an automatic kill switch. And on the privacy front, the provider doesn't collect or log traffic data or browsing activity.

The service costs more than most VPNs, as evidenced by a quick glance at the pricing page. Even the normally affordable yearly subscription is relatively pricey, but it’s the best option in terms of value-for-money here. The packages available are:

Best VPN for novices

Number of servers: 150+ | Server locations: 50+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Channel bonding boosts speeds

1GB per month free plan

No low-level settings

Limited support

This provider offers one local server in Jakarta and an interesting ‘channel bonding’ feature. This can combine the power of multiple internet connections – assuming you have them, for example, fixed and mobile broadband – to result in better performance.

The service also provides custom clients for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. The downside is that there aren’t many settings to play with, but on the other hand, this keeps things simple for less tech-savvy folks. Users intent on some P2P action will be glad to know it’s supported here.

Speedify uses ‘ChaCha’ 256-bit encryption for all outgoing traffic, with OpenVPN as the main security protocol. The company has a clear privacy policy and it doesn’t log the user’s activities or visited websites. Customer support is limited but most potential issues you may encounter are explained in the FAQ, so you might not ever need to use tech support, with any luck.

The provider offers a free plan with 1GB of data per month. There are only two price plans which are both pitched very reasonably, with the yearly subscription offering particularly good value. The packages available are:

Most affordable VPN

Number of servers: 450+ | Server locations: 100+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Fast performance

Affordable 2-year plan

Basic mobile offering

Refund restrictions

This Singapore-based provider achieved excellent results in our performance testing, almost matching our normal download rates with the VPN turned off. There is one local server, located in the capital city of Jakarta, with decent coverage in neighboring countries.

Ivacy’s desktop apps boast some smart features including a list of ‘purposes’ which you can use to easily customize the software to the particular usage you require: unblocking websites, torrenting, fastest performance and so forth. Mobile apps, on the other hand, are seriously lacking in terms of features and updates. The service is torrent-friendly with optimized P2P servers on offer.

There are multiple security protocols in use (although the local server is PPTP, L2TP, and SSTP only), alongside 256-bit encryption and extra features like split tunneling and Secure DNS. Users can enjoy complete privacy as no logs are kept regarding online activities. In addition, there’s dedicated customer support provided 24/7 via live chat or email.

Bear in mind that the refund policy has some restrictions: it’s only valid if you didn't use cryptocurrency or Payment Wall as your payment method. However, the available price plans are reasonably appealing, and the 2-year plan offers the most value for your money. The packages available are:

We’ve rounded up the best free VPN services of 2018

How to choose the best VPN service for Indonesia

Obviously, you want a VPN provider with top-notch security and a ‘zero logs’ privacy policy. Local server coverage is also very useful as it provides the fastest (and most reliable) connection in most cases. Native clients are also a definite boon in terms of a user-friendly VPN experience. Lastly, look for round-the-clock customer support to swiftly deal with any potential issues.