How to watch Disney Plus from abroad with a VPN

So the grand old gates to the Disney Plus palace have opened, and we're finally allowed to head in and have a wander around! Inside you'll find Marvel, The Simpsons, Star Wars and (of course) Mickey and friends.

But the minute you step outside your country and try to watch Disney Plus, you may find that your access to those thousands and thousands of enchanting TV and films are no longer available. Try watching from abroad on your laptop, phone, tablet or TV streaming device, and you're likely to see an error as streaming will be geo-blocked.

It's certainly irritating, but - thanks to the modern miracle that is a VPN - getting around it is perfectly straightforward. And if that all sounds rather intimidating, you've come to the right place to discover how to do it in just a few easy steps.

Keep scrolling and you'll be tuning into The Mandalorian, Avengers: Endgame or season 8 of The Simpsons (the last great season...right?) on Disney Plus, even if you're overseas.

Read more:

Step 1: Sign up to Disney Plus

OK, probably stating the obvious here. You'll clearly need to have gone to the Disney Plus website and signed up before you can do anything else.

If you haven't yet done your due diligence and want to double check whether this is the right service for you compared to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO, then we've put together a dedicated Disney Plus price and bundles guide with cost comparisons of all the main players.

And if you're reading this from abroad right now and are being blocked from even signing up in the first place...skip straight to Step 2!

Step 2: Choose, download and install a VPN

For the uninitiated, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software you can download off the web that allows you to 'spoof' the IP address of your laptop, phone, even your router, so that they appear in an entirely different location. That's really handy for getting around blocked websites at your office or college and is also useful for appearing back at home when you travel.

What's more, VPNs allow you to go about your online business via encrytped tunnels, thus effectively rendering you anonymous as you surf, bank and shop. Next to antivirus programs, VPNs are becoming a trusted line of defence against the evils lurking on the internet.

Our comprehensive guide to the very best VPN services lists our favorites in order from the 100+ that we've tested. And (spoiler alert!) our numero uno is ExpressVPN, which we've double checked and it definitely works with Disney Plus.

ExpressVPN tops the lot largely thanks to its pure connection speed, watertight strength and sheer ease-of-use. And then there's the sheer amount of global servers it has and adaptability to tonnes of devices and streaming boxes. We also love the genuinely helpful 24/7 support for if you ever run into issues. You can read us lavishing more praise on the service in our dedicated ExpressVPN review where it receives the full 5 stars! It also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you use the following link, you can claim 49% off and 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

Step 3: Sign up to Disney Plus

So you're subscribed to Disney Plus and you have your VPN of choice installed. Now comes the easy part - simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in your home country. It's ridiculously easy to do.

Step 4: Start watching Disney Plus!

Yep, you're ready to go. All of the best Disney Plus shows and films - from absolute classics to fresh, original programming - are now at your disposal from anywhere in the world...assuming you have an internet connection, of course!