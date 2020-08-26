Hands on: Asus ZenFone 7 Pro review

The Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is a new flagship phone from the Taiwanese company that offers a flip camera to ensure your display is notch-free. It looks to be a top-end device, with lots of high-end spec plus some novel features that may entertain some.

The Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is a worthy successor to the ZenFone 6, packing even more value into an even bigger phone: higher specs, a nicer AMOLED display with a faster refresh rate, and yes – the flip camera returns, and it has another lens to boot.

It’s not the fairest comparison. Asus followed other brands in splitting its flagship devices between standard and Pro versions. The differences are mostly aesthetic – compared to the Pro version, the ZenFone 7 only loses out on a slightly faster chipset, a bit of RAM and storage, and OIS in its cameras. Ergo, you won’t miss much by going for the cheaper model, but the premium option is available for anyone who wants a bit more.

Against other flagship phones, the ZenFone 7 Pro remains competitive with a seamless 6.67-inch AMOLED front display (no notch, no punch-hole), large 5,000mAh battery, and the best specs you can get at a cheaper price. ZenFone 7 Pro’s secret edge on the competition? It has inherited several perks first seen in the Asus ROG 3 phone, including the advanced LPDDR5 RAM, a faster 30W charger included, and the latest version of Asus’ gaming software.

Which makes the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro – aimed at a more mainstream audience than the ROG 3 – an appealing pick for consumers who want an affordable flagship. Taking better selfies than the competition is just a bonus.

(Image credit: Future)

The ZenFone 7 Pro will be released in Taiwan on August 26 and Europe on September 1, though it's unclear if and when it will be available elsewhere. Asus plans to share exact pricing for those markets next week.

The 7 Pro will cost 27990 TWD (around $953 / £725 / AU$1,325) in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This pricing puts it far above the cost of the standard ZenFone 7, which starts at 21999 TWD (around $749 / £570 / AU$1,040) with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. For the minute differences between the two, it's a pretty great gap in pricetags.

The ZenFone 7 Pro will come in two colors: Aurora Black and Pastel White.

(Image credit: Future)

Design and display

No-notch 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate

Rear-facing camera block flips up 180 degrees to face forward

Fingerprint sensor in lock button on right side

The ZenFone 7 Pro isn’t too different in design from the ZenFone 6 – just bigger. The display is larger, the flip-up camera has an additional lens, and there’s even less bezel on the top and bottom chin.

There are a few nods to more modern design, like taking the fingerprint sensor from the back of the phone and integrating it within the oversized lock button, mounted on the right side. Similar to other phones that have gone with button-based biometrics, like the Samsung Galaxy S10e, the ZenFone 7 Pro’s large button has some give, but is nevertheless accurate and fast in reading fingerprints (its lower placement takes some getting used to, though).

The ZenFone 7 Pro is thick, but the back tapers down to a thinner edge to make it a bit easier to handle. But the sides are so thin they’re a bit tough to pick up when laying flat and it doesn’t feel totally secure to hold, as your fingers may curve around the matte metal sides to slip on the back’s glossy finish.

The flip-up camera takes up an even bigger chunk of the top section of the back, but doesn’t feel large or weighty – when you pop it open by switching to front-facing camera mode, you can feel gears and mechanisms spinning in the phone. It won’t jostle your grip, though. It’s much quieter than the grinding buzz on the ZenFone 6, too, with a whirring beep that’s audible but not alarming.

The ZenFone 7 Pro is, however, weighty: at 230g, it’s heavier than the iPhone 11 Pro Max (226g) and most other flagship smartphones. We’re guessing the camera flip motors are partially to blame, though the sizable 5,000mAh battery and thermal protections against fast-charging (more on that later) likely make up some of the bulk.

But the phone doesn’t look bulky, thanks in part to the sleekness of the notchless 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It’s bright and crisp, even if its FHD+ resolution doesn’t quite reach the WQHD+ sharpness of the Samsung Galaxy S20 line.

The display’s 90Hz refresh rate results in a pleasantly smooth scrolling experience, whether in a browser or just sifting through apps on the home screen. While it’s not quite the 144Hz maximum of the Asus ROG 3 or the 120Hz caps of the Galaxy S20 series, 90Hz is a serious step up from the industry standard 60Hz, especially for playing games like PUBG Mobile and others that support higher refresh rates.

(Image credit: Future)

Cameras

Rear cameras...that double as front-facing cameras

Can set cameras at intervals between rear and forward-facing for interesting angles

64MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 3x optical telephoto camera

The ZenFone 7’s three cameras consist of the usual array of main, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses you’d find in most flagships. In our very limited testing, they’ve been suitable enough – but that shouldn’t discount the novelty of being able to shoot selfies with the ultrawide lens (or telephoto, if you really wanted to).

The camera block doesn’t just flip up for selfie shots – it can also stop at a few intervals along the 180-degree journey from straight back to fully forward. You can’t use your volume keys or on-screen controls to move the block up and down at any angle; instead, you’ll have to settle for three different options (around 45 degrees, 90 degrees, and 135 degrees). Whether you’ll actually find a good use for them is another question.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Four settings: 1, 2, 3, Retract Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Setting 1... Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Setting 2... Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future) ...and Setting 3.

The main camera is a 64MP f/1.8 shooter with OIS, the ultrawide is a 12MP camera that includes a respectable but not industry-leading 113-degree field of view, and finally, a 3x optical telephoto lens that maxes out at 12x digital zoom. While these aren't the most impressive cameras we've seen on phones, we're excited to test them thoroughly, especially to see what the new telephoto adds to front-facing photos.

The main lens can record video up to 8K at 30fps, while the ultrawide can capture video up to 4K at 60fps. The photo modes that take advantage of the flip camera, like the subject-following motion tracking mode and auto-panning panorama, return as well.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance and battery

Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G chipset, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charger in box

New battery software, like slow charging and percent caps to keep from depleting total capacity over time

The ZenFone 7 Pro packs a Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G chipset, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD). It’s fast, it’s sleek, and it has run whatever we’ve thrown at it in our limited testing time.

One of the phone’s other outstanding features is the 5,000mAh battery, which is still larger than almost every other phone on the market. We’re eager to test how long this lasts, but we expect it to stay powered well into a second day, which pairs well with the new faster charging.

As previously mentioned, the ZenFone 7 Pro comes with a 30W charger in the box, an improvement on the 18W charger that accompanied the ZenFone 6. Despite the massive capacity, we saw our 7 Pro recharge around 50% battery in just over half an hour, which is a pretty astonishing rate compared to other phones. It doesn't have wireless charging, though.

Yes, the phone was a bit warm after fast charging with the 30W charger. You can avoid this heat, and prolong the lifespan of your battery, by enabling a software feature inherited from the Asus ROG 3: slow charging. Yes, you can set limits on how fast your ZenFone 7 Pro charges, as well as put a ceiling cap on how high it will charge to (80%, 90%, or 100%) – by Asus’ estimation, limiting to 80% over a two-year period only depletes the battery’s full capacity by 7%, while fully charging results in a 15% loss.

(Image credit: Future)

Early verdict

The ZenFone 7 Pro improves on its predecessor in nearly every way, with more screen real estate, better specs, an additional camera, and battery perks. Ultimately, this makes the phone more competitive against affordable flagships like the OnePlus 8, but its appeal hinges (sorry) on the flip camera.

The additional photo capability with the telephoto lens is nice, especially since that doubles for selfies. The moving camera block is a potential weak point, though, and without an IP certification, it’s a vector for dust and water to damage the phone. But if that’s not a dealbreaker, the ZenFone 7 Pro is an impressive handset with more to boast than its mid-range competitors.