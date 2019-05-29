The Sony Xperia 1 features a uniquely impressive display on paper, but it means the phone is longer than some will expect or like. Everything else on the Xperia 1 looks to make a solid smartphone, but a few areas like a small battery may limit its run time.

Sony prides itself on pushing the boundaries in phone design, and it may be that this time next year half of the phones coming to market are using 21:9 aspect ratio displays, which is the big innovation here.

But why would you want such a tall and long phone? For watching video and playing games is the argument made by Sony. It seems to be Sony's current commitment to release 21:9 phones on its phones as the same screen size was used on the more affordable Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus.

The target audience here is very different. The Xperia 10 was designed for optimal viewing for films, as 21:9 is the aspect ratio of most feature films, while the Xperia 1 is instead aimed at film-makers who might want to create 21:9 content.

While the target audience for the latter is surely smaller, with this change of focus Sony might have actually got 21:9 right.

Getting 21:9 right is only part the battle though as a smartphone is necessary for a range of functions. So how does the Sony Xperia 1 fare as a smartphone for film-makers and non-film-makers alike?

Image Credit: Sony

The Sony Xperia 1 will cost £849 (roughly $1,075, AU$1,550) when it launches in the UK on May 29. We’re expecting it to reach the US and other countries by mid-June, but we don't currently have pricing details.

While Sony is offering the handset with a free pair of WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones in some deals, that’s still a high price for a smartphone that is a similar cost to other top-end devices.

Design and display

As a 21:9 phone, the Sony Xperia 1’s body is slender and narrow - it’ll look a little thin if you’re used to typical 19:9 phones, but it shares a common design with the Xperia 10, and the Motorola One Vision.

With dimensions of 167 x 72 x 8.2mm, the Sony Xperia 1 has almost exactly the same dimensions as the Xperia 10 Plus, which lends to the phone’s ‘Pro’ feel.

The back of the phone is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass, as is the display, and there’s a metal frame in between.

The rear of the phone feels a little fragile - if you tap it, you can feel it shudder slightly, which is likely a little worrying for those who aren’t delicate with their phone, but you’re only going to notice this if you intentionally knock it against things.

On the right edge of the handset is a volume rocker, fingerprint sensor, small power button, and camera shutter button - the sensor and shutter button are rather rare in smartphones, and it gives the Xperia a distinct feel and look.

There’s also a USB-C port, as well as a SIM card tray that doesn’t require any tools to open, which is useful for people who change SIMs often.

The Sony Xperia 1 has an OLED HDR display, which on paper sounds fairly decent, but the maximum brightness is surprisingly low.

When we took the phone out and about in the sun to take pictures, we could barely see the screen, which wasn’t what we’d expect from a phone that’s supposed to be used for filming in a range of situations, and on top of that color accuracy was fine at best, and nothing to write home about.

For such a premium price, we would’ve expected the Sony Xperia 1 to boast a better display, and while it does have a 4K resolution, you may have trouble getting good footage, or using the phone for everyday tasks while outdoors.

We'll be sure to properly test the Xperia 1's display throughout our full review process.

Camera

It’s rather refreshing to see that the Sony Xperia 1’s camera isn’t a 48MP powerhouse, as it shows Sony isn’t chasing that trend. Instead the three rear cameras are all 12MP, and one has a telephoto lens while the other packs an ultra-wide angle lens.

The camera app takes a rather hands-off approach to photography - instead of AI optimizing every shot you take, there are a range of settings you can switch easily, such as manual focus and contrast. The 21:9 aspect ratio, compared to the 4:3 default camera ratio, also means these functions aren’t clogging up the photo window, so the features all feel like a suite of tools instead of toys.

Pictures we took using the phone were fine. There was an adequate level of depth capture, as well as color accuracy and detail, but it wasn’t as quick to use as other smartphone cameras, and the low screen brightness often made pictures look a little dull and lifeless.

We compared the phone camera to the Huawei P30 and OnePlus 7 Pro, each of which has the same three-camera setup, albeit with higher-resolution cameras.

The focus here is on film-makers, not photographers, and this distinction is made clear by the built-in Cinema Pro app, designed with tech used in Sony Alpha cameras. The app lets you shoot film footage in 21:9 with a range of tweaks, like frame rate, white balance, lens size, shutter speed and resolution - film footage we shot with it looked surprisingly great for a smartphone.

Budding film-makers could do a lot worse than the Sony Xperia 1 purely because of this app - it makes all the different settings that professional cinematographers juggle seem rather easy to understand, and its ‘Looks’ setting, which adds colored overlays and tweaks the color settings, helped lend certain auras to footage we shot.

Specs and battery life

The battery capacity of 3,330mAh seems rather small on the Xperia 1, especially for a phone that’ll be used by people shooting a lot of 4K footage.

We’ll have to use the phone for longer to make a proper judgement on the Sony Xperia 1’s battery so watch out for our full review to find out for sure if the capacity is too low.

Inside the handset is a Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is as high-end as you can get. This processor proved itself with the Camera Pro app, but we also checked out some games on it, including Fortnite and Asphalt 9, which ran smoothly. The Sony Xperia’s 6GB RAM likely didn’t hurt either.

Early verdict

Sony’s decision to tailor the Xperia 1 to film-makers, and people who want to shoot cinematic-looking footage, pays off. Its video functions are vital to people who want to use their smartphones to make films, but that is likely to be a small market at best.

Within our first few hours of using the phone, it doesn't feel like the design and display match the high price but our opinion may change as we use the phone more consistently. Expect to see our full Xperia 1 review very soon.

Image Credit: TechRadar