Shavron Vibration Massage Gun review

Choosing a massage gun from the bewildering array of products on the market can be daunting. The process is made that little bit easier with models that are slightly more premium in feel, which includes the Shavron Vibration Massage Gun. With its solid multi-level percussive massage capabilities, excellent design and long runtime this is a machine that feels more like a professional-level gun, compared to lower-priced rivals. We’ve also been impressed with its fairly lightweight-in-feel design and build. So while there’s a decent amount of runtime on offer, the gun can still be used effectively for longer sessions without becoming a burden, which makes a big difference. There are five speeds and four heads, which cover all bases when it comes to massage requirements. Meanwhile, delivery of the power is via a brushless motor, which means it’s fairly quiet during use. The Shavron Vibration Massage Gun is therefore a very decent mid-price-range option.

30 second review

The Shavron Vibration Massage Gun is billed as a tool for delivering professional percussion therapy, which it does via a handheld device and collection of dedicated heads. The battery-powered unit offers up to six hours of runtime and boasts five different speeds, ranging from 1,400 to 3,200 percussions per minute. These let you choose the setting that best suits your aches or pains and can help to reduce fatigue and inflammation.

The gun comes packed into a neat travel case that houses the unit along with all of its accessories, plus a power cord for when the unit needs recharging.

Core highlights of the Shavron Vibration Massage Gun include ease of use, powerful massage, low levels of operating noise and that very generous runtime performance. The striking design allows you to make easy use of its considerable charms, while its weight of 1kg/2.2lb means the gun is perfect for longer massage sessions.

Shavron Vibration Massage Gun with four massage head attachments (Image credit: Rob Clymo)

Price and availability

The Shavron Vibration Massage Gun is available for £199.99 (about $270 / AU$370) from Amazon in the UK, although at the time of writing it doesn't appear to be available in other territories.

That's about standard for a mid-grade massage gun, and is roughly the same as the similarly designed Hydragun. Massage guns with heat, such as the HoMedics Pro Physio Massage Gun, cost considerably more. If you need a more affordable option, you'd be better off with a compact model like the Power Plate Mini+.

Design

If you’re tempted to buy a massage gun but don't know where to start, the price is one thing that can give you a rough idea of what you’re going to get in return. The Shavron Vibration Massage Gun is a mid-priced option that looks more expensive than it actually is.

Shavron Vibration Massage Gun in its case (Image credit: Rob Clymo)

It arrives in a stout cardboard box, which contains the gun along with all of its accessories all of which sit inside a zip-up vinyl carrying case complete with handle. Inside, the device itself looks and feels the part as you pull it out of its protective plastic bag.

One of the first things to check with any massage gun is how it feels in your hand, with ergonomics and weight being the main things to consider. The Shavron Vibration Massage Gun is 1kg/2.2lb, so it’s not bad at all, while the design feels nicely balanced. The power cord port is at the bottom of the unit, and the power button is on the top. After removing a small circular sticker, simply push the button once to start delivering power, and push again to switch off. Pressing the button during operation takes you through the different power cycles. It’s all very straightforward and simple.

On the base of the massage gun, you'll find a port to connect it to its charger (Image credit: Rob Clymo)

On the front of the gun is the opening for attaching the various massage heads. Again, this is easy enough to do and the grip from the Shavron feels as good as any other massage gun device we’ve used to date. However, rather than having any screw-in style thread, the heads are more push-and-lock, although you are supposed to rotate the head as you do this. While this works fine when a device is new, there’s always a doubt as to how effective this gripping technique will be further on down the line if you’re going to be using the gun a lot.

Inside the unit is a brushless motor, which means that it’s fairly quite during use, but still capable of delivering plenty on the power front. There’s a mains adapter for when the gun needs to be recharged, although Shavron claims you’ll get up to six hours of continuous use from the lithium-ion battery, which is generous.

Massage heads at attached using a push-and-twist mechanism (Image credit: Rob Clymo)

Performance

Once you’ve acquainted yourself with how to operate the Shavron, which is easy enough, it’s time to try one of the four massage heads. While you don't get as many as you do with some other massage guns, there are enough here to cover most needs.

Thankfully, especially if you’re a newbie to the world of percussive massage guns, Shavron provides a pocket-sized manual and muscle guide, which includes some colorful under-the-skin illustrations of the various muscle groups to help you use the various heads (round, bullet, flat and fork).

The massage gun comes with a guide to help you choose the right head for each muscle group (Image credit: Rob Clymo)

It's important to note that the unit will shut down automatically after 15 seconds if it’s not being used, and overall session times are limited to 10 minutes of continuous use. The manual states that this is for ‘intelligent protection’, although you simply restart it if this does happen. However, during everyday use we found that we rarely got to this point anyway.

Effective massage seems to work best in fairly short but intense sessions we’ve found, although it largely depends on where you’re using the gun and on what kind of muscle group. Operating the Shavron Vibration Massage Gun involves pressing the single rubberized button as outlined above.

Above the button are five LEDs indicating the current power setting. One is the gentlest option, while five offers the best the unit has to give. Power delivery is very good, with a nice gradual step-up and down between the five levels. Shavron states that the unit delivers a range of between 1,400 to 3,200 percussions per minute and up to 53 percussions per second. The highest setting is quite intense, but we found the lower options gentle yet effective.

You should get about six hours' use out of the massage gun between charges (Image credit: Rob Clymo)

The experience is also great thanks to the design of the handle, which lets you hold it in different ways depending on the area you’re attending to. It also works well when you’re massaging someone else.

We were impressed with the sound levels of the Shavron too, with real-time use roughly matching the 35 – 55db figure given by the manufacturer. The brushless motor emits a smooth-sounding whir, which adds to the overall relaxing air delivered by the unit when you’re mid-massage.

The muscle guide in the manual is pretty handy, because it shows how different heads can work the various muscle areas. Round is for large muscle groups, bullet is for deep muscle groups, flat is more of a universal option, and fork can be called upon for lumbar vertebrae and large muscle groups.

However, while the full-color illustrations are certainly useful, it's a shame Shavron doesn’t supply this information in a poster-style way, like the recently tested HoMedics Pro Massager does. Trying to leaf through a small manual and keep the page open while you're midway through a massage isn't ideal.

Small LEDs show the remaining charge and the current power setting (Image credit: Rob Clymo)

Nevertheless, we did find the suggested massage times and amount of repetitions advised in this guide essential. It’s even more useful if you haven't used a massage gun before.

A four-light array below the power button indicates available battery power, which once it gets down to one light means it’s time for a recharge. We found the device to be pretty good on battery, easily living up to the six-hour runtime capability claimed by the manufacturer. However, this is obviously dependent on just how much you’re using it. A full charge of the 2550mAh battery took around four hours during our time with the gun.

Buy it if

You’re on a budget

The Shavron Vibration Massage Gun is a good value option that will cover most home massage requirements.

You like simplicity

There’s little to figure out with this gun, meaning you can be massaging in minutes.

You like portability

With its carrying bag and light weight, the Shavron is ideal for anyone on the move.

Don't buy it if

You need a pro-style massage gun

There are compromises here, so the Shavron Massage Gun isn't a complete massage solution.

You’re after more massage heads

The four supplied cover most needs, but the range is limited compared to some rivals.

Visual guidance is a must-have

The manual and muscle guide are great, but the information needs to be supplied in more of a wall or floorchart way.