Samsung Odyssey G7 review

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is a fantastic curved gaming monitor for anyone looking for the best of both worlds - with 240Hz at 1440p you have the benefit of speed and glorious resolution, and in a stylish package to boot.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 looks like it could be a dream display for gamers looking to avoid any FOMO given that for most folk hunting for the best gaming monitor, the market is split into two distinct areas that depend mostly on what genres you play and how you want to optimize your experience.



If you want a high refresh rate for buttery-smooth graphics or to give you an edge in competitive titles like Apex Legends and Call Of Duty: Warzone then you're usually limited to a 1080p resolution. On the flip side, anyone wanting to enjoy crazy 4K graphics on games like Red Dead Redemption 2 will have to reel in that refresh rate to something around the 60Hz mark,



A comfortable middle has been found on a few displays that use a 1440p resolution (or 2K as it's sometimes dubbed) with a somewhat faster refresh rate between 144-160Hz, but the Samsung Odyssey G7 manages to crank that up to a blistering 240Hz with some serious flair. You can choose between either a 27-inch model for $676 (£499, AU$999) or a 32-inch version for $799 (£599, AU$1,099), with the benefits and features included in both sizes of the display.

Panel size: 27-inch

Panel type: VA

Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

Brightness: 350 nits

Contrast: 2,500:1

Pixel response: 1ms

Refresh rate: 240Hz

Inputs: 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort, 1x 3.5mm headphone output, 3 x USB 2.0

There is a good argument that anything over 144Hz is excessive given how little different you'll see in the jump between 144-240Hz, but with the latest graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD powering gaming PCs you can expect many low-demand titles easily smashing past 144fps. Whether you'd actually notice the difference is an open question, but you'll have the peace of mind knowing that if you're hitting up to 240fps in your favorite game then your monitor is keeping up.

Something that is definitely noticeable however is the 1000R screen that has a tight enough curve to make Beyonce envious. Most equivalent monitors on the market opt for somewhere in the 1500R to 1800R range, so this will potentially need to getting used to even if you have prior experience using a curved display. In games this results in an incredible sense of immersion due to being almost enveloped by the display, especially in titles like Subnautica or Elite Dangerous.

This does mean that using the standard desktop outside of gaming will take some adjustment, but we found we overcame the 'fishbowl' feeling after a few days of use. Samsung opting to use a VA (vertical alignment) panel may have quirked some eyebrows too given how often the tech is associated with issues like motion blur, ghosting and lag, though we didn't experience any issues during our testing. In fact, you'd be forgiven for mistaking it with an IPS panel given how good the colors and vibrancy are.

It did make the viewing angles of the display slightly disappointing, however, with the top and sides having minor inconsistencies that were exacerbated by the dramatic curve of the screen. It's unlikely that this would interfere with your ability to enjoy everyday activities or gaming, but it's unlikely you'd want to use the Odyssey G7 for any photo or video editing.

There was also a noticeable issue with scan lines straight out of the box that was very noticeable on certain shades and around the upper/lower areas of the display. This appears to be a fairly common issue with the Samsung Odyssey range, but it was quickly corrected by heading into the VOD and playing around with the Black Equalizer – between 13 and 16 seems to be the sweet spot.

The HDR support isn't as good as you'd find on a Samsung TV, but it does noticeably well with effective selective dimming. The black tones are suitable deep when in a dark environment and it really enhances your experience in heavy environmental games like Horizon: Zero Dawn.

You're also getting adaptive sync support and compatibility for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync for a tear-free gaming experience and a funky LED light built into the rear of the monitor to illuminate the wall with some mood lighting, though this sadly isn't RGB, nor will it sync to your other peripherals or react to what's on your display like a Philips Hue device.

Unboxing the Odessey G7 is an easier affair than most curved gaming monitors, but actually assembling the product can be a tad awkward. We would recommend attaching the support arm while the monitor itself is still tucked snuggly into the supporting foam of the box to avoid anything being dropped. The design of the stand enables you to rotate the display and adjust the viewing angle too, but there is an attachment provided in the box that will allow for wall mounting if you prefer.

All things considered, this is one of the best gaming monitors in its class, especially for anyone not looking to purchase multiple displays to cater to both high refresh rates and high resolutions. The lighting fast 240hz speed paired with 1440p resolution is more than enough to knock your socks off in pretty much any title you play, though you will need to use a pretty powerful PC to make the most of what the Samsung Odyssey G7 has to offer.

Buy it if…

You want a gorgeous looking monitor

Not only does the curved design help with immersion, but it looks stylish as hell. Add in the LED backlight and you have a truly stunning gaming display.

You play a variety of games

If you don't spend all your free time on a specific genre then the Odyssey will be just as flexible as you are, catering to both speed and resolution.



You’re into immersive experiences

That sharp curve is incredible for a wrap-around view which makes you feel like you're being dragged into the games you're playing, especially in low light environments.

Don’t buy it if…

You're not a fan of curved displays

This is one of the sharpest curved monitors on the market and that's going to divide opinions. If you're not a fan of less extreme displays then chances are you'll not enjoy using this either.