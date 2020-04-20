Powwownow review

Powwownow offers excellent audio and useful in-call tools for conference calls. But, the service is prohibitively expensive and isn’t supported by many voice over IP mobile providers.

If you’re looking for the best conferencing service, it’s worth giving Powwownow a closer look. This platform allows you to set up a conference call in seconds and offers dial-in numbers for participants anywhere in the world. However, beware that hosting a large group call with this service can be extremely expensive.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Powwownow conference calling review.

Plans and pricing

Powwownow charges each person dialing into a conference call on a per-minute basis. The exact charge depends on what country each person is calling from. Rates range from $0.05 per minute in the US to $0.072 per minute in the UK to a whopping $0.77 in South Africa.

Conference call rates are country-specific and charged on a per-minute basis. (Image credit: Powwownow )

When you set up a new call, you can decide if each caller will pay for their own call or if the host will pay for all charges. In any case, charges are billed through your phone service provider.

It’s worth noting that the UK version of Powwownow’s website also offers a video conferencing subscription for £12 (about $15) per month. For whatever reason, video conferencing isn’t available through the US site. Pricing for dial-in numbers is the same on the US and UK websites, though.

Features and utilities

The primary thing that Powwownow offers is support for callers almost anywhere in the world. The service has specific conference call numbers for 15 different countries in North America, Europe, and Africa. Anyone in the rest of the world can use a designated international number.

Importantly, Powwownow doesn’t put time limits on your conference calls. And, since calls are paid after the fact rather than prepaid, you won’t find yourself being cut off halfway through a meeting.

You’ll also be glad to know that the service supports call recording. Just dial ‘8’ after the conference call has started, and the recording will show up online in your Powwownow account a few minutes after the call ends. Other dial keys allow you to repeat the name of everyone on the call, find out how many people have called in, or lock your meeting.

Powwownow uses dial keys to support in-call features like call recording. (Image credit: Powwownow )

Setup

The number one reason to use Powwownow for conferencing is that it’s simple and fast to set up a call. Just enter your email address on the service’s website to get a PIN, then share it with everyone you want on your call. Each participant can dial their country-specific number and then enter the PIN number to be connected.

Enter your email to receive a PIN number that participants can use to connect to your call. (Image credit: Powwownow )

There are no reservations needed with Powwownow unless you’re expecting over 100 participants, and the service is available 24/7.

Interface and performance

Powwownow’s audio is extremely clear, especially if you’re comparing against the audio that most video conferencing software provides. To be fair, though, part of this clarity difference is that most callers will be talking over a phone microphone when using Powwownow as opposed to into a laptop microphone.

One of the ways in which Powwownow falls short is that in many countries, the dial-in number only supports landline connections. You can still call in from a smart phone by using the international number, but expect to pay significantly higher rates. This can actually increase the complexity of using Powwownow, since you’ll need to communicate to participants ahead of time that not every dial-in number will work with mobile phones.

Some countries’ dial-in numbers have restrictions associated with them. (Image credit: Powwownow )

Another issue is that some VoIP phone providers don’t support Powwownow at all. Powwownow doesn’t keep a running list of these providers, so it’s important that participants try dialing in ahead of time to make sure that the system will work for them. Unfortunately, even these trial calls will be charged at the normal rate.

Security

Powwownow doesn’t provide any information about the technology used to secure conference calls made using the service. Presumably, PIN numbers are randomly generated, but there are no protections against brute forcing of a PIN. That said, you do have the option to lock a conference call after all participants have entered by dialing the number ‘3.’

Note that Powwownow does have a privacy policy on its website. This makes clear that the company retains the right to share the phone numbers and call-in countries of any participants on a conference call.

The table of contents for Powwownow’s privacy policy. (Image credit: Powwownow )

Support

Powwownow has a customer support team available by phone or email from 8 AM to 6 PM GMT, Monday to Friday. There are several phone numbers available depending on the country from which you’re calling.

The company’s website also includes answers to some frequently asked questions. However, these don’t address any potential technical glitches or issues with specific phone service providers.

Powwownow’s website answers some common questions. (Image credit: Powwownow )

The competition

If you want to use a dial-in conference calling service, UberConference and FreeConferenceCall.com are inexpensive alternatives to Powwownow. FreeConferenceCall.com is truly free to use for up to 1,000 participants and supports voice over IP and dial-ins from around 100 countries. UberConference is free for up to 10 participants, but will cut you off after 45 minutes.

In addition, some of the best video conferencing software options are comparable in price to Powwownow. Zoom, for example, supports audio conferencing and enables 24-hour meetings for just $14.99 per month per host.

Final verdict

Powwownow provides an easy-to-use conference calling service, but the cost is prohibitive for most purposes. Bringing 10 people onto a conference call for 30 minutes can run up a bill of more than $30, and that’s before considering extra fees assessed by phone service providers.

The service is also made more complex to use since dial-in numbers for some countries require a landline and not all mobile providers support Powwownow. Most users would be better off finding a less expensive and more widely accepted conference calling service.