There's only one reason to buy the 300U, but it's a pretty good reason

Alright, so this cheery little effort only has a single digital tuner, and admittedly it looks like something that just dropped off the underside of KITT.

But look at the bright side - you can pick it up online for under £20, making it just about the cheapest way to get digital TV onto your PC or laptop.

If you're prepared to contend with the outrageously ugly interface then you might find this a pleasingly affordable tuner option.