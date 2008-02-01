XFX Alpha Dog XXX

For such an extreme price tag, this would have to blow the competition out of the water, which it doesn't.

You have to hand it to XFX, at least they're trying to humanise their cards with a 'proper' name. We're not sure whether the Alpha Dog brand will catch on, mind, but it does add something to differentiate one high powered 8800GT from, yet another one.

This particular model boasts a core clock of 670MHz (which equates to a 1950MHz shader clock) backed up by 1700MHz memory. This produced results that were within the margin of error for faster boards in nearly every test, although never quite passing it.

The only problem here is that Overclockers are currently charging over £230 for one of these - that's almost £100 more than some of its premium competitors, and the benchmarks show it's just not worth that kind of premium. Great card, shame about the price tag.

