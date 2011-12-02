Buffalo AirStation N-Technology HighPower ADSL2+ Modem Router

If you live in a house that's shared by a number of heavy downloaders and online gamers, your wireless router is going to come under some serious strain, with a big impact on internet performance.

Not only will downloads take longer to complete, streamed videos from one device to the other will stutter and - worst of all if you take your gaming seriously - you'll begin to notice some serious lag when playing online.

Buffalo's solution is the powerful and feature-packed AirStation N-Technology HighPower ADSL2+ Modem Router.

If you're a light Wi-Fi internet user, then this isn't for you. The AirStation N-Technology HighPower ADSL2+ Modem Router's headline feature is the brand's Nfiniti technology. This essentially creates a number of bands that wireless devices can connect to without interference.

There's also VPN support, built-in BitTorrent downloading, four gigabit Ethernet ports and Quality of Service features for streaming movies and media.

Verdict

Performance is superb, with two wireless N antennas ensuring that the range of the wireless network is wide and strong.