This tablet PC is powerful, functional and well made with the only flaw being the poor battery life

The Lenovo ThinkPad X60t (£1505 inc. VAT) combines power and usability, making it a reliable choice for the mobile professional. Rotating 180 degrees, the 12.1-inch screen folds back for full slate use. Letting you write on the screen and convert your notes to text, the handwriting recognition works flawlessly.

Despite adequate screen space, the low resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels makes it difficult to work with more than two windows at once. Spreadsheets are not shown to their best ability, but this shouldn't pose a problem for most use.

With a weight of just 1.9kg, we found it ideal for the daily commute, and the chassis is tough enough for the knocks of mobile use. The only flaw is a poor battery life of just 100 minutes, due in part to Windows Vista's high power needs.

Intel's latest Core 2 Duo technology provides impressive performance. The dual-core chip runs all software at high speed, even when multi-tasking and switching to tablet mode. Graphics power is far less capable, but sufficient for home/office tasks and playing solitaire.

A frequent strength of Lenovo laptops is their usability. Spanning the width of the chassis, the keyboard is one of the best around and a joy to use. A pointing stick located in the centre of the keyboard provides control of onscreen actions, but may prove a bit awkward for beginners.

While the 80GB hard drive provides adequate storage, data back-up options are limited. With no built-in optical drive, you can't create CDs or DVDs. An SD Card reader is fitted for basic data sharing, but for more complete backups, you'll need to invest in an external hard drive.

Shock-proof

Guarding your data against damage, the hard drive is shock-mounted to protect the drive when dropped. Also protecting your files and folders against theft, a fingerprint scanner is fitted to the tablet screen, for adding biometric protection to your system.

Inevitably for a corporate system, high-speed networks can be configured with ease. 802.11a/b/g Wi-fi lets you connect to wireless hotspots at home and abroad. For fixed office connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet lets you quickly share large quantities of data.

Despite being quite pricey, the ThinkPad X60t continues Lenovo's reputation for high-quality corporate technology. Powerful, functional and well-made, the extra tablet features make this a great choice for the mobile business worker.