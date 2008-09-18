Golla Chorus Sleeve 13-inch

Golla specialises in designer laptop bags and cases for the younger end of the mobile market, with the Chorus being an orange sleeve with an abstract silver design on the top.

It has a tough nylon outer coating with a neoprene lining for holding and protecting your 13-inch laptop.

With twin zips you can open the top of the sleeve and use your laptop without having to take it out, which can help prevent damage.

This may be a sleeve design, but is has its own small carrying handle and there is also a pocket on the base for holding papers. It's not intended for the daily commute, but for carrying about the home it works well.

This sleeve is bright and simple and, while not the toughest of sleeves, it works well and looks great.