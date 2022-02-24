Hands on: Oppo Find X5 Pro review

The Oppo Find X5 Pro doesn’t have many upgrades from its predecessor and misses some of that phone’s best features. But it’s not all bad news: there’s faster charging, a more powerful processor and some new camera modes.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro arrives a year after the Find X3 Pro release. And no, you’re not going senile, there was no Find X4 – Oppo said its foldable Oppo Find N technically counted as the fourth-generation device. Sure.

The handset launched alongside a standard and Lite version - the standard model is very similar, though it's a little bit smaller, and the Lite is a markedly different (and more affordable) phone.

When it comes to the Pro member of Oppo’s flagship line, we’ve been seeing diminishing returns each year - the Find X3 Pro brought limited upgrades over the Find X2 Pro, and now the X5 Pro doesn’t do much different from its predecessor. In fact, one key feature was dropped, though there are upgrades in other areas.

Ahead of the Oppo Find X5 Pro launch in late February, we were hands-on with the device to test it. Expect a full review soon, once we’ve had time to fully test it and see whether it’s worth your money or not.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is certainly a top-dollar smartphone. In the UK it costs £1,049 (roughly $1,430, AU$1,690) for the single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration - a touch cheaper than the Find X3 Pro which cost £1,099 / AU$1,699 (about $1,500).

Oppo doesn’t sell its phones in the US though, so you won’t be able to pick it up there.

In the UK, we know the phone's release date is March 24, with pre-orders starting March 10.

Design and display

The Oppo Find X5 Pro comes in black or white, with the same rising glass rear that means the back of the phone naturally rises up to the camera bump. The phone takes after the Find X3 Pro in this regard, and in our review of that phone, we mentioned disappointment that the device wasn’t more like the Find X2 Pro. This must be the way the company is going, though.

This is your standard ‘chocolate-bar’ smartphone otherwise with the volume rocker and power button on the right edge - both were out of reach for our thumb when holding the device normally. There’s a USB-C port but no 3.5mm headphone jack, and the whole thing is IP68-rated.

The display curves at the edges but it’s gentle, not like the dramatic waterfall of the X2 Pro. This is a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is the same as its predecessor.

There are a few improvements here, and the most intriguing one is the 1,000Hz touch input rate, which refers to how many times per second the display scans for a finger movement. This is mostly useful for mobile gaming. Even bespoke gaming phones usually only hit around 720Hz, so this is a startling improvement on that.

There’s also a 1,300 nits max brightness and support for HDR10+ and 10-bit color. It’s a good-looking screen, and the Pro will likely prove one of the best phones of the year for streaming movies.

Cameras and battery life

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has the same three rear cameras as its predecessor: a 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and 13MP telephoto (for 2x optical zoom). However it misses the 3MP microscope camera of its predecessor, and given how fun that extra lens was for close-up pictures, its absence is felt.

Those cameras likely have improved sensors over their X3 counterparts, but Oppo only detailed one sensor, which was in the 32MP selfie camera. This is a RGBW sensor (with added pixels to pick up white), and it should make self portraits a little brighter.

Also new here are a few new camera modes, which were seemingly designed by Hasselblad (the companies announced a partnership beginning with the Find X5 phones, and it seems the legacy camera company contributed to the software, but not hardware, of the phone).

First, there are tweaks to Pro mode, though it seems these are mainly in the user experience side (with a Hasselblad-looking shutter button and sound) rather than with new features. More interestingly, there’s XPAN, which shoots like the old Hasselblad XPAN camera in grainy wide-screen, and Hasselblad Master Styles, filters designed by the company based on famous photographers who use its cameras.

Oppo also offers a few modes that you won’t find on all smartphones, like Pro Videography and Long Exposure - the company is clearly positioning this as a device for prolific smartphone photographers, not the everyday consumer.

It’s curious, then, that zoom photography feels like an afterthought. The 13MP sensor and 2x zoom lens won’t hold a candle to what similarly priced rivals get, and it feels like Oppo focused on perfecting the main and ultra-wide experience rather than catering to people who like to zoom in.

For the battery, this is an area where we’ve been disappointed by Find X Pro models, and it’s also an aspect you can’t judge in brief hands-on time. The device has a 5,000mAh power pack, which is 500mAh bigger than the Find X3 Pros, so hopefully, we’ll see some better longevity there.

Charging speed has seen a big increase though, and the Find X5 Pro offers 80W wired, 50W wireless and 30W reverse-wireless powering. Samsung should take note: that’s flagship-level charging, and we look forward to juicing up our phone in no time.

Performance, specs and software

An upgrade in the Oppo Find X5 Pro that’s unsurprising is its use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - the next generation of Qualcomm’s line of top-end Android processors. The last version, the Snapdragon 888, was used in the Find X3 Pro.

This is a supremely powerful chipset, great for gaming or photo and video editing, though it’s not a huge power boost from the 888. The phone is snappy to navigate and use, though we’ll have to load it full of our everyday apps to see for sure. There’s 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but no expandable storage.

The software here is Android 12 with Oppo’s ColorOS laid over the top, and that’s a bright and colorful user interface with lots of customization options for things like app icons, the always-on display, and fingerprint sensor animations.

Android 12’s main feature, Material You, hasn’t made its way to Oppo phones yet, but its functionality - the ability to set a house theme for settings icons and menus based on your wallpaper - is basically already present in ColorOS, so it’s not an issue.

Early verdict

The Oppo Find X5 Pro doesn’t feel like a huge upgrade over its predecessor. This is an iterative change with a few upgrades and tweaks, but no big eye-catching differences.

We’ll miss the microscope camera. Oppo’s disinterest in zoom photography is a shame too, but in our full testing time we’ll have to see if we’ll be wowed in other aspects of the camera.

Otherwise, this is the same premium phone that you’ve seen before with a good-looking display, fast charging, and a powerful processor.