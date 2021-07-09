Dyson Micro 1.5kg review

The Dyson Micro 1.5kg is the brand’s lightest and most compact cordless vacuum cleaner to date yet it’s almost as powerful as more expensive Dyson models, and delivers excellent results on hard floors. However, while it’s the most affordable Dyson to date, its smaller-than-average dust canister, short run time and lack of swappable battery mean it’s not for everyone.

Dyson has been keen to prove that it’s still king of the cordless vacuums this year, putting all its cards on the table with the launch of the Dyson V15 Detect, the brand’s most powerful and high-tech vacuum cleaner to date, which currently tops our list of the best vacuum cleaners. The floorcare stalwart quickly followed that model with the Dyson Omni-glide – a new style of cordless vacuum that can lie flat on the floor, making it easy to maneuver under furniture with low clearance.

And now the company is launching its third cordless vacuum in as many months: the Dyson Micro 1.5kg, designed for hard floors, its the lightest and most compact Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner to date. At just 8.1 inches / 20.7cm wide, the cleaning head is 45% smaller than on other Dyson cordless vacuums, making it ideal for cleaning tight spaces.

While it's not quite as flexible as the Omni-glide – it can’t lie completely flat on the floor because of the design of its handle, it’s still easy to maneuver, and can be converted into a handheld cleaner and used with the two tools it comes bundled with. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery, which Dyson says will last up to 20 minutes between charges.

The Dyson Micro 1.5kg is the brand’s most affordable vacuum to date, but it’s still got a hefty price tag. For those with limited storage space who want a compact cordless vacuum that doesn’t compromise on suction power, it’s worth considering, and it’s certainly a strong contender if you want a vacuum that’s great for tight spaces.

Dyson Micro price and availability

List price: $399.99 / £299.99

The Dyson Micro 1.5kg is priced at $399.99 / £299.99, making it Dyson’s most affordable cordless vacuum in the UK, and the same price as the Dyson Omni-glide in the US. Currently, it’s not available in Australia.

While you can currently pick up the Dyson V8 Animal, the brand’s flagship cordless cleaner from 2016 for around the same price, it's considerably more expensive than similar models from rival manufacturers.

Design

0.05-gallon / 0.02-liter dust bin

Comes with two additional tools

Converts into a handheld cleaner

At first glance, the Dyson Micro 1.5kg has the look you’d expect from a Dyson cordless vacuum. A large handle is attached to the motor, which generates the suction, and the eight cyclones, which generate 96,000g of centrifugal force to ensure that microscopic dust particles remain in the canister, sit below the handle, with the 0.05-gallon / 0.02-liter dust canister below them.

However, rather than the traditional-style trigger for switching the vacuum on and off, there are two buttons on the front of the motor housing, as on the Dyson Omni-glide, one of which activates the regular-power Eco mode, while the other boosts the suction to maximum.

The Dyson Micro 1.5kg is designed for hard floors, and it ships with just one cleaning head, which is fitted with a brush bar covered in soft nylon to capture large particles without damaging flooring, while anti-static carbon fiber filaments collect fine dust at the same time.

Weighing in at 3.3lb / 1.5kg, it’s the lightest vacuum Dyson has made to date. Like other Dyson cordless vacuums, the Micro 1.5kg can be converted into a handheld cleaner by removing the main wand and attaching either the included mini motorized tool or combination tool directly to the dust canister.

Dyson says the battery lasts up to 20 minutes between charges when the cleaner is used on Eco mode, or five minutes when used on the Max power setting. A charging cable and a docking station, which enable you to stow the Micro 1.5kg upright, are also included.

Performance

Powerful suction

Only suitable for hard floors

Loud in use

While the Dyson Micro 1.5kg is compact and lightweight, it’s certainly not lacking when it comes to suction power, effectively sucking up fine dust, cookie crumbs, and even cereal with one slow pass, on Eco mode as well as Max mode.

We found the cordless vacuum glided easily on hard floors, and thanks to the articulating neck and smaller-than-usual cleaning head it was easy to maneuver into nooks and crannies.

Like all Dyson vacuums, it’s simple to convert the Micro 1.5kg into a handheld cleaner by removing the wand and cleaner head, and attaching either of the two tools it ships with. It also has the same ‘point and shoot’ mechanism found on all Dyson’s recent models, which makes emptying the dust canister a breeze by ejecting the dust and debris from the canister into a bin in one swift move.

The Dyson Micro 1.5kg is fairly loud in use, registering 74db on our decibel meter when used in Eco Mode and an ear-splitting 81db when we switched to the maximum suction, making it one of loudest cordless vacuums we’ve tested.

Battery life

Battery lasts between five and 20 minutes depending upon the power level

Fully recharges in 3.5 hours

Battery can’t be swapped

During testing we found Dyson’s claim that the Micro 1.5kg battery would last up to 20 minute in Eco mode to be accurate, although we were disappointed to find that on maximum power the battery lasted a measly five minutes.

Without an LCD screen, which the Dyson V15 Detect and Dyson V11 offer, the Micro 1.5kg suffers from the same issue as the Omni-glide – there’s no battery level indicator to let you know when you’re running low on power. The battery isn’t swappable either, unlike in the Dyson Omni-glide, so if the vacuum runs out of power you’ll have to cut short your cleaning dressing and wait the 3.5 hours it takes to fully recharge before you can continue.

Should I buy the Dyson Micro?

Buy it if...

You want a lightweight cordless vacuum

Weighing in at just 3.3lb / 1.5kg, this is the lightest cordless vacuum that Dyson offers, and it’s extremely easy to maneuver.

You need to clean in tight spaces

The Dyson Micro 1.5kg has a cleaning head that’s 45% smaller than those on other cordless vacuum cleaners, making it great for tight spaces.

You have hard floors

Like the Dyson Omni-glide, the Dyson Micro 1.5kg is aimed at those with hard floors – the cleaning head has a soft nylon-covered brush bar to ensure hard floors aren’t damaged.

Don't buy it if..

You have a large home

With a battery life of just 20 minutes even on the lowest setting, and a dust canister that only holds 0.2 gallons / 0.75 liters, if you have a large home you’ll find that your cleaning sessions are regularly interrupted, either because the canister needs emptying or the battery needs recharging. Opt for one of the Dyson’s larger vacuums, such as the Dyson V11 Outsize, instead.

You want a swappable battery

As we’ve mentioned, the battery in the Dyson Micro 1.5kg can’t be swapped out for a fully charged one to reduce interruptions to your cleaning session.

You don’t want a loud vacuum

This vacuum is one of the loudest we’ve tested, making the same level of noise as a truck traveling at 40mph on its maximum setting, so give it a wide berth if you prefer a quieter appliance.



First reviewed: July 2021

