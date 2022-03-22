Dreame Bot L10 Pro review

The Dreame Bot L10 Pro is a powerful robot vacuum that can wash floors as well as suck up any mess. Simple to use, it accurately makes its way around your home without crashing into furniture, and it can even avoid some obstacles in its path. However, it’s more expensive than rival robovacs, and in spite of teeth on the brush roller, hair still became tangled in it.

Robot vacuums are great for collecting dust and dirt from your floors – but, until recently, if you wanted to wash hard floors then you had to do it yourself. Now, many robotic vacuum brands are launching models that can take on this chore, too, and Dreametech is one such company. In fact, the brand offers three robot vacuums that offer the ability to vacuum and mop floors.

The Dreame L10 Pro is the brand’s entry-level robot vacuum and mop. Unlike the Dreame Bot W10 , however, it doesn’t offer a scrubbing action and so struggles to remove ground-in dirt when mopping – but that’s no surprise, given that it’s almost half the price of the W10.

The circular-shaped robot vacuum employs a Lidar scanner to help it navigate, and so takes a logical path rather than a random route around your home, for quick and efficient cleaning. The robot vacuum also has the ability to avoid obstacles such as socks and charging cables, doing away with the need to tidy away before you can set the robot vacuum to work.

The Dreame Bot L10 Pro offers four levels of suction, which can be manually adjusted through the app. However, the suction level can also be set to automatically increase when the robovac detects carpet for a thorough clean. It comes with plenty of smarts, too, including the ability to map different levels, so it always knows where it is.

Wi-Fi connectivity means it can be controlled via an app on your smartphone, or Amazon Alexa. Dreametech claims the L10’s battery will last up to 150 minutes between charges.

With a price tag of $489.99 / AU$648.95, the Dreame Bot L10 Pro is a mid-range robot vacuum and mop. However, its powerful suction and accurate navigation make it worth the investment for anyone who has hard floors they want swept and washed.

Dreame Bot L10 Pro price and availability

List price: $489.99 / AU$648.95

At $489.99 / AU$648.95, the Dreame Bot L10 may be the brand’s most affordable two-in-one robot vacuum, but compared to similar models, such as the Eufy G30 Hybrid at $369.99 / AU$549.99, it’s on the slightly more expensive side. Currently available in the US and Australia, Dreametech says it will be available in the UK via Amazon in May.

As we’ve already mentioned, while it will happily slosh water over your floors, it lacks any form of scrubbing motion to lift stubborn dirt. Those looking for such functionality should consider Dreametech’s top-of-the-range W10, which comes with two rotating mop pads that can perform a scrubbing motion of 180 revolutions per minute to help lift difficult stains from your hard floors.

Design

Circular-shaped design

23fl oz dust canister and 10.7fl oz water tank

Lidar scanner and cliff sensor for accurate navigation

The Dreame Bot L10 Pro sports the same circular-shaped design as most of the brand’s other robot vacuums; it’s only the W10 that has a D-shaped design. The L10 Pro measures 13.9 x 13.8 x 3.81 inches, which means it isn’t as slim as some robot vacuums we’ve tested. Nevertheless, there weren’t any issues with it becoming stuck between chair legs, for example, nor under furniture with low clearance.

A plastic bumper surrounds the upper half of the unit, and on the vacuum’s top surface you’ll find three buttons to start and stop cleaning, activate the spot-cleaning mode for intense areas of dirt, and enable the vacuum to return to the base station to recharge its battery. The L10 Pro also includes a Lidar sensor – a 3in wide by 0.5in high disc that sits on top of the appliance, below the buttons, for navigation.

On the L10 Pro’s underside you’ll find a swivel wheel at the front, and two additional wheels on either side of the unit that help the robot vacuum to work its way around your home. The side wheels raise and lower, too, enabling the L10 Pro to effectively clean a range of different surfaces.

As you’d expect, there’s also a brush that combines soft bristles with silicon fins to ensure debris from all surfaces can be collected. The brush bar also features a set of teeth that can shred hair, to avoid it becoming tangled around the brush bar. On the left-hand side sits a side brush for cleaning corners and crevices too. Below the brush bar is the removable 10.7fl oz water tank with a semi-circular 5-inch mopping pad on top.

The Lidar scanner and cliff sensor enable the robot vacuum to clean up to three different levels in your home in a logical pattern and still know exactly where it is during the cleaning process.

As mentioned, the robot vacuum offers four levels of suction, two mopping modes, and three levels of water saturation, as well as a 23fl oz dust canister. The L10 Pro also comes bundled with a compact charging station that measures 3.74 x 5.12 x 4.69 inches.

Performance

Powerful suction

Can mop as well as vacuum

Avoids bigger obstacles

The Dreame Bot L10 Pro proved extremely effective at collecting fine dust, cookie crumbs, and larger debris – including cereal – from both hard floors and carpets when used on the two highest suction levels. However, the robot vacuum did have to make several passes to collect all of the dirt on the two lowest power settings. On thick-pile carpet, it missed some nuggets of cereal entirely.

We were less impressed by the L10 Pro’s mopping capabilities. While it can slosh water over hard floors at three different flow levels, the lack of a scrubbing action meant that the robovac failed to remove tough stains such as Coca-Cola that had dried onto the hard floor, as well as fresh dirt.

The robot vacuum can be set to automatically increase the suction when it detects carpet, and it also uses this detection to ensure that fabric floors aren’t doused with water, even if the water tank is attached to the robot vacuum. However, we found that even though the brush roller has teeth, hair still got stuck around it and we had to pick it out.

The inclusion of a Lidar sensor meant the L10 Pro not only made its way around our floors in a methodical fashion, it didn’t bump into furniture either. In fact, not once did it crash into a sideboard, or become stuck between the castors of my office chair – something with which many other robot vacuums struggle.

When it comes to obstacle avoidance, the Dreame Bot L10 Pro wasn’t quite as effective as the Roomba J7 Plus. The L10 Pro was able to navigate around a sock we’d deliberately left in its path before setting it off cleaning, but it tried to suck up a charging cable and dragged it around the floor.

There are two mopping modes, alongside the three levels of saturation. In Daily Mopping mode the robot vacuum automatically uses medium suction power and medium saturation (although you can override this), while in Deep Mopping mode the L10 Pro uses the highest levels of suction and saturation for a more thorough clean.

We found the dust canister relatively easy to empty. Sliding out of the front of the cleaner, do ensure you hold it straight – not tipped upwards – to avoid sending dust flying out of the opening all over your clean floors. The water tank is also easily removed and emptied, as well as refilled. Just press the two buttons on either side of the water tank to remove it, and open the rubber seal to empty or refill it.

The fabric mopping pad is attached with velcro and should be hand-washed with just water after every 30 minutes of mopping. Dreametech recommends it should be replaced at least every six months.

The Dreame Bot L10 Pro measured a maximum of 72dB on our decibel meter when used on the maximum suction, which is the equivalent level of traffic when standing on a sidewalk. This makes it one of the louder robot vacuums we’ve tested.

App

App is simple to use

Store maps of up to three levels

Integration with Amazon Alexa

Dreame doesn’t offer its own app to control the robot vacuum. Instead, it uses the Xiaomi Home app, but this is still relatively simple to use. After launching the app and connecting the robot vacuum to our Wi-Fi network, we were able to get it to clean and, at the same time, map our home.

The app enabled us to split the map into different rooms, and to name them and set no-go areas. With this done, we were able to set the vacuum to either clean a whole level, or select specific rooms for cleaning. The L10 Pro can store maps of up to three different levels, all of which can be customized in the same way. Through the app you can adjust the suction level, mopping mode, and dampness of the mopping pad, too, while also scheduling cleans.

There’s also a handy locate function that ensures the robot vacuum issues an audible alert to its whereabouts. Integration with Alexa also enables you to use your voice, rather than the app, to start the robot vacuum on a cleaning spree.

Battery life

The battery lasts up to 2 hours and 30 minutes

Takes up to 6 hours to fully recharge

Clear battery level displayed in the app

The Dreame Bot L10 Pro can clean for up to 2 hours and 30 minutes on the standard power setting before it needs recharging. When used on maximum power, we found the robot vacuum lasted 80 minutes, although this still proved sufficient to fully clean a three-bedroom, two-storey house.

We were impressed that when the battery dropped below 15%, the L10 Pro automatically made its way back to the base station to recharge. Note that a full recharge can take around 6 hours. We also appreciated the clear battery level indicator in the app, which displays the remaining power as a percentage.

Should I buy the Dreame Bot L10 Pro?

Buy it if...

You want to wash as well as sweep hard floors

The Dreame L10 Pro offers the best of both worlds, both vacuuming and mopping floors. If you’re looking for a space-saving two-in-one device, it’s worth considering.

You want powerful suction

On its maximum setting, the L10 Pro was able to collect fine dust and large debris from carpets and hard floors in just a single pass.

You don’t want to clean up before vacuuming

With obstacle avoidance, this robot vacuum is ideal if you’re not a fan of having to tidy up before you set it cleaning. Although be sure to pick up stray charging cables, as we found the L10 Pro struggled to avoid these.

Don't buy it if..

You want it to remove tough dirt from hard floors

With no scrubbing action, this robot vacuum isn’t suitable for removing dried-in stains from hard floors. Consider the Dreame Bot W10 instead.

You’re on a budget

While its price tag of $489.99 / AU$648.95 won’t break the bank, the L10 Pro remains more expensive than rival models from Eufy, for example.

You want an auto-emptying robot

Other models from Dreametech, and those from the likes of Roomba and Roborock, are self-emptying. Unfortunately, this isn’t a feature the L10 Pro offers. If you really want to outsource the whole chore of cleaning floors, then consider a different model.

First reviewed: March 2022