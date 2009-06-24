Pentax Optio W60

This camera is good value for the features, but fiddly controls could make it less than ideal for you

The Pentax W60 may look and feel cheaper than many other rugged cameras, but it can go to a fairly impressive 4m underwater, albeit for only two hours. It's not shockproof, though, and while it will work at -10 degrees, the battery indicator goes down to empty. Our W60 did carry on working, mind, so that's not to say the battery was about to give up.

Controls are this camera's weak point. Buttons are sloppy and tightly packed, so the only way to press them reliably is with your thumbnail – not ideal with gloves on. Plus to adjust settings, you have to plod through the main menu system.

Having said that, the W60 is good for the money. You get a 5x zoom range, and pictures are crisp, though it does tend to underexpose.

IN DEEP: Despite it's mild-mannered looks, Pentax's W60 can shoot at 4m underwater

