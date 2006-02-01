Samsung HT-DS470

Samsung's HT-DS470 looks remarkably similar in design to its older HT-DS460 sibling - but as that was stylishly eye-catching, this is no bad thing. The main unit has a muscular feel and the speakers boast black grilles that pleasingly break the all-silver trend of many systems.

Dolby Digital and DTS decoders take care of 5.1 surround soundtracks, while Dolby Pro-Logic II processing is onboard for jazzing up stereo sources. The Samsung also boasts high-resolution DVD-Audio playback, which is a boon at this price point. On the video side of things, top-notch progressive scan pictures can be delivered to a suitably-equipped plasma or LCD screen via component video outputs.

Using the component connection produces images that are bold, colourful and natural, with our only criticism being a slight dearth of detail in dark scenes. The Samsung's sound is even more impressive, and it provides a full and enveloping performance with good bass depth.