Jays c-JAYS

Solid earphones with good sound, but too much overspill

With your foldaway stereo headphones you get a carry bag, aircraft adaptor, 6.3mm plug, cable extension, stereo splitter and three sets of foam cushions.

These pads affect the mix, with the smallest pads giving the most bass and the medium versions offering a very rounded performance. However, the largest pads choke the bass far too much.

Designed with portable players in mind, they offer a great overall sound, but they produce overspill for those around you. Best not use them on the bus…

