Topfield TF5010 Masterpiece

The Topfield 5010 earns top spot in our affections for its all-round ability and versatility. The eye-catching black casing houses a twin-tuner PVR that comes with an optional 160GB or 250GB hard disc.

It's compatible with the full range of DiSEqC levels (and USALS too) and has capacity for 5,000 channels and 50 satellites. You can record two channels at once and also play/display MP3 files and JPEG files. Good picture and sound quality and quick scanning ability make the Masterpiece a delight to use.