Adobe offers top quality video editing software with Premiere Pro, with excellent professional editing features that allows users to create incredibly high quality videos and films.

If you’re looking for the best video editing software out there, the number of different available options can be overwhelming. Regardless of your experience level, though, Adobe Premiere Pro should be a top choice to consider due to its unmatched range of tools and capabilities.

It supports both 360-degree and VR video, and has a huge assortment of filters and a customizable interface. Although getting to grips with all of its features takes some time, you get a high return on video quality.

In this Adobe Premiere Pro review, we give you a breakdown of its plans and pricing, unique features, and more to help you decide if it’s the best video editing software for you.

Adobe Premiere Pro gives you the tools to craft industry-standard media (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Pro: Plans and pricing

Adobe offers a few different pricing options for Premiere Pro, depending on whether you are an individual, company, or student. There is also the more comprehensive Creative Cloud option, which gives you access to the entire collection of Adobe creative apps for a monthly fee.

The Premiere Pro Single App is just $20.99/month for the annual plan, paid monthly. If you pay the entire annual subscription at once, the price is $239.88, saving you just $12. Alternatively, the simple monthly plan is $31.49.

Standard pricing for the entire Creative Cloud is $52.99 a month for the annual plan or $599.88 prepaid, while the month-by-month subscription comes in at $79.49/month. As a student, you are eligible to pay just $19.99 a month for the annual plan or $239.88 if paid in advance for the year.

Finally, a business plan will set you back $33.99 per month per user for the annual subscription of Premiere Pro and $407.88 per user prepaid. For the Creative Cloud, business rates come in at $79.99 a month per user and $959.88 prepaid, with added business features. All prices listed are without tax included. A seven-day free trial is also available.

Adobe Premiere Pro with four key price plans (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Pro: Features

Premiere Pro is extremely versatile, with a vast array of features for professional editing and top-quality video production.

It features the usual options to adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, highlights, and sharpening as well as to trim videos in a variety of ways. You can crop and rotate your video clip while playing with one of the many available video filters and special effects, including keying, lighting, colorizing, and transforming.

In addition, the software allows users to customize audio and video in a number of innovative ways with integrated tools. These include Auto Reframe to automatically reformat your videos, Lumetri Color tools to make grading easier, and Stock Audio, which enables you to search and download music tracks. It also boasts the facilities to edit VR video, allowing the user to create immersive experiences and share stories.

Customize the way one frame leads to another using 38 premade transitions or by creating your own. You will also have access to Adobe Typekit, a huge database of fonts you can use to add custom titles to your video. You can add various animations, strokes, and colors to highlight the added text too.

Finally, Adobe Premiere Pro works nicely alongside the included Adobe Premiere Rush app. The app is available for mobile and desktop, and enables you to create and share videos easily.

The latest product update contains a range of new features (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Pro: Interface and in use

Adobe Premiere Pro uses a docked, panel-based interface containing four different on-screen panels in your digital workspace. These consist of a timeline, a media browser, a program monitor, and a source monitor, facilitating well-organized media and easy navigation of audio and visual footage.

Getting started is easy. You just need to register with your email and choose your subscription plan, and it’s all yours. After downloading the program, simply open a new project, import your audio and visual files, and you’re set! Note that it is a good idea to work connected to an external hard drive. Otherwise, high-resolution media files are likely to either slow your computer down or fill up your local hard drive.

Adobe Premiere Pro boasts industry-standard video editing features (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Pro: Support

Support comes in the form of the Adobe Help Center. Help is available through Creative Cloud forums, social media channels, and the YouTube channel. Adobe also offers direct live chat support online as well as phone support for customers with paid subscriptions.

Adobe offers a number of different support and contact options (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Pro: Security

With Adobe Premiere Pro, you are protected under a number of security processes through Adobe Secure Product Lifestyle. At all points of use, these controls protect you in line with industry standards and regulations. Through constant monitoring of the threat landscape, Adobe resolves incidents as soon as they occur, sharing knowledge with a network of security experts around the world.

Adobe protects your privacy with a range of security features (Image credit: Adobe)

The competition

There are a number of strong market alternatives to Adobe Premiere Pro. Its main competition is Apple Final Cut Pro, a great choice for Mac users that boasts excellent features such as the smart “trackless” timeline, which helps you organize the editing process. Although it comes with a hefty price tag of US$299, this is a one-time charge.

If you’re looking for something more suited to beginners, CyberLink PowerDirector might be a better choice. With top features but slightly easier to use, PowerDirector comes in cheaper than both Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro, costing from just $4.33 a month with a 30-day free trial.

Adobe Premiere Pro: The verdict

All in all, Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the best video editing software options available, for both industry-standard post production and amateur video editing. Compared to its competitors, it is likely to work out more expensive depending on how long you use the program for. But considering the bang for your buck, it’s often worth the investment.

There is a wide range of features and an easy-to-use interface to help you successfully organize and navigate through projects. With great support assistance and regular security updates, it is a fantastic option for both macOS and Windows users.