ZipDrive looks to offer cloud storage with some security bonuses

The cloud storage and cloud backup company IDrive has launched a new service called ZipDrive which allows users to create their own personal edge cloud to access, stream, edit and share their local files from anywhere.

Once installed, users can set up their own personal cloud with all of the data residing on their computers as opposed to being stored on a third-party service. Files stored using ZipDrive can be streamed from anywhere and they even appear with the entire file-folder structure intact.

We've put together a list of the best cloud storage for photos

These are the best cloud hosting providers on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best cloud computing services

IDrive has also created a ZipDrive mobile app that makes it easy for users to transfer photos and videos from their smartphone to their computers with just one click. Additionally, the service can be used by teams that want to co-edit Microsoft Office files in real time and have their work saved automatically.

ZipDrive

Since all of the files stored in ZipDrive are housed on a user's personal computer, the service allows them to enable their entire system to be shared online or alternatively, they can select certain drives or folders for access.

IDrive secures all access sessions with TLS v1.2 to protect data in transit and ZipDrive works across multiple platforms including PC, Mac and Linux on desktop and Android and iOS on mobile.

While the company offers a free plan for one computer with 5GB of streaming per month, ZipDrive is also available through a paid plan which includes unlimited data streaming from one computer for just $9.95 per year.

If you still prefer to store your files locally but want the added conveniences that come with a cloud storage service, than perhaps ZipDrive might be the perfect solution for you.