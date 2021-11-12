Zenfolio buys photography website builder Format

Zenfolio has announced that it has acquired the popular website builder for photographers Format which is used by professional photographers and artists worldwide.

Both companies sell SaaS-based products and by combining their respective brands and complementary strengths, Zenfolio will be able to provide the most comprehensive service offering to photographers and artists.

CEO and co-founder of Format, Lukas Dryja praised the merger of the two companies in a press release, saying:

“Since creating Format, we have cared deeply about our community and team. Partnering with Zenfolio is a tremendous opportunity for both. The Format community will benefit from Zenfolio’s extensive technology services while Zenfolio customers will have access to world class tools and designs to showcase their work online.”

Redefining the business of photography

The acquisition of Format builds on a strategy launched three years ago by Zenfolio with the goal of reimagining the company.

Zenfolio also recently unveiled a new cloud-based technology platform that leverages AI and machine learning to redefine the business of photography. By adding workflow automation to its products, the company wants to help photographers manage and grow their businesses so that they can spend more time behind the lens and less time in front of a computer.

Once the acquisition closes, Zenfolio and Format will initially operate in parallel with each company retaining its current staff and subscription base. While Format will continue to operate out of Toronto, Zenfolio's headquarters will remain in Menlo Park, California.

