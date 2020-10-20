You can finally play Xbox games on your iPhone and iPad – here’s how

Even though Apple has blocked cloud gaming support on iOS, the new iOS Xbox app lets you stream your favorite Xbox One games to your phone via remote play.

Remote play uses your Xbox console and local connection to stream games to either your iPhone or iPad, and since you’re streaming games within your household, it doesn’t break Apple’s App Store rules.

While remote play isn’t exactly new – the feature has been around for some time on Windows 10 PCs – having the option to jump on a game while the TV is in use or while you’re bundled up in bed is always welcome, particularly for iPhone users who are unable to take advantage of cloud gaming.

Simply download the new iOS Xbox app (which is also available on Android), open it up and click on the console icon next to the notification bell. You’ll then be able to start a remote play session. Make sure your console is set to instant-on mode, though, as this way you can start playing remotely without needing to physically turn your Xbox on.

The new Xbox app is far more simplified than its predecessor, and puts a stronger focus on seeing what your friends are up to, communicating, and sharing captures. You can also manage your Xbox storage from the app and download games to your console.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, which lets you stream over 100 games to your phone, you’ll be limited to your existing library of Xbox One games. Of course, if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass you’ll be able to access most of the games available.

Grab the remote

Sony also has a remote play app on iOS for PS4, and the app has been updated to work with PS5. If you plan on using remote play on either system, you’ll need to connect a controller via Bluetooth (both the Xbox Wireless Controller and DualShock 4 will work) and use a phone clip for maximum gaming comfort.