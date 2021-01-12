Xiaomi Mi 11 release date might be a lot sooner than we thought

While the Xiaomi Mi 11 saw a late December 2020 launch in China, Xiaomi left us with a vague 'coming soon' for a global launch, and for all we knew, it could come as late as March like its predecessor the Mi 10. However, that might not be the case.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi Mi 11 just passed certification with the US Federal Communication Commission (FCC). This is a step all smartphones go through, but they usually only pass with mere weeks before their launch or release - suggesting the Xiaomi Mi 11 could be coming soon.

This isn't conclusive proof by any means, but it does make it seem likely we'll see the Xiaomi Mi 11 very soon. Perhaps it'll be launched in the coming week or so, to compete with the new Samsung Galaxy S21.

Any new Xiaomi Mi 11 information?

As the Xiaomi Mi 11 was technically revealed there's not much new we could learn about it from the FCC clearing, but it does give one piece of information.

While in China the Xiaomi Mi 11 launched in three storage configurations: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the FCC listing only mentions the first of those two.

That makes it seem like the higher-RAM model of Xiaomi Mi 11 might not make it out of China. However, we're expecting the rumored Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to launch alongside the non-Pro model (that higher-spec phone didn't come at the Mi 11's China event), so people looking for lots of RAM might find it there.

When Xiaomi confirms the Mi 11 global launch, which seemingly is coming soon, we'll update you so you know what to expect.