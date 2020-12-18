Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro screen size just leaked, but we're not entirely convinced

The Xiaomi Mi 11 family is expected to land on December 29 at a big launch event from the Chinese manufacturer, but a new leak may have given us a glimpse of the Mi 11 Pro's screen size.

A new schematic posted online shows the device will be 171.77mm diagonally - that's just the display, and doesn't include the bezels - which suggests the company will be opting for a 6.76-inch screen.

That's around the same size screen we've seen on other devices from Xiaomi, so this would make sense to be the right size for whatever Xiaomi launches. We're not entirely convinced by the source sharing this information though.

These are the best Xiaomi phones

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S21

These are the very best smartphones

(Image credit: Weibo)

The schematic comes from a source on Weibo that we haven't seen leak any accurate information on smartphones before, so we're not entirely convinced this will be right come December 29.

That said, it broadly matches what we've expected from Xiaomi. This leak doesn't give us any further information on the screen, but other leaks have given us a clearer picture.

According to previous leaks, you can expect curved sides on the Xiaomi Mi 11 series. The Mi 11 Pro is also expected to feature a QHD+ display and have a fresh rate of 120Hz.

Via GSMArena