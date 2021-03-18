Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could have a secondary screen on the back

We haven’t heard much about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro lately, but a new leak has emerged, suggesting that it could have a big feature you won’t find on the standard Xiaomi Mi 11. Or maybe that should be a small feature, as a leaked image points to there being a tiny secondary display next to the rear camera.

This image (below) shows what’s supposedly the camera module of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, complete with space for a tiny screen. It was shared by Realmicentral, which obtained it from a “domestic digital blogger”.

As the source isn’t named or linked, we can’t say how credible they are, but this isn’t actually the first time we’ve heard talk of a secondary display.

(Image credit: Realmicentral)

Previously, we’d heard that the even higher end Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra might have a secondary screen, but based on this leak it seems that – assuming both phones even exist – they might both have two screens.

It’s expected that this screen would be able to act as a viewfinder for selfies, but it’s not clear what if any other functions it would have. This image also suggests the camera is a triple-lens one, which is slightly at odds with an earlier report pointing to a quad-lens snapper.

Based on previous reports there’s likely to be a 50MP main camera and a telephoto one capable of up to 120x digital zoom. We’re also expecting the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to have a top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, and it’s rumored to have a 6.81-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery.

So it certainly sounds like it could live up to the ‘Pro’ in its name, but the big remaining question is when it will launch. Some sources suggest it could be with us before the end of March, and with so many leaks it definitely seems like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is coming soon. We'll let you know as soon as we learn more.

Via GizChina