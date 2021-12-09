Xbox Winter Game Fest offers up a ton of free indie game demos this month

The ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest event is underway, allowing you to download and try out a ton of indie game demos right now. The showcase is being hosted in conjunction with The Game Awards happening on December 9, 2021.
As reported by VGC, a grand total of 36 indie game demos are downloadable from the Xbox Store from now until December 21 when the event wraps up. The games featured include some which have had a good bit of buzz surrounding them over the past few months, including Demon Turf, Death Trash and Aztech Forgotten Gods.
It's worth noting that most of the indie game demos available during the ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest event won't be demos in the traditional sense. Most of which are likely to be 'show floor' demos, akin to a 5-10 minute slice of gameplay you'd find at an in-person venue.
If you want to check out some of these indie games for yourself, we've included the full list below. All you need to do is search for them on the Xbox Store and you'll be able to download the demo from each game's individual store page. The demos will be playable on Xbox Series X/S consoles as well as Xbox One.
It's worth noting that while these indie game demos will be delisted on December 21, they should still be playable on your console after the fact if you've still got them installed. So if there's any you particularly like, you'll be able to keep the demo until the full game releases.
The full list of games demos featured in the ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest event are as follows:
- Apico (Whitethorn Digital/TNgineers)
- Aspire: Ina’s Tale (Untold Tales/Wondernauts Studio)
- Aztech Forgotten Gods (Lienzo)
- Best Month Ever! (Klabater/Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production Studio)
- Blacktail (The Parasight)
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (101XP/Troglobytes Games)
- Breakers Collection (QUByte Interactive)
- Castle on the Coast (Klabater/Big Heart Productions)
- Chenso Club (Aurora Punks/Pixadome)
- Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
- Demon Turf (Playtonic Games/Fabraz)
- Flewfie’s Adventure (Valorware LTD)
- Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess (Playtra Games)
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (QUByte Interactive/Província Studio)
- Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
- Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller/Happy Broccoli Games)
- Lonesome Village (Ogre Pixel)
- Loot River (straka.studio)
- Mind Scanners (Brave At Night/The Outer Zone)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories (Dead Drop Studios)
- Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild/Studio Bean)
- Princess Farmer (Whitethorn Games/Samobee Games)
- Raccoo Venture (QUByte Interactive/Diego Ras)
- Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)
- Spacelines From the Far Out (Skystone Games/Coffeenauts)
- Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games)
- The Chase of Ellen (Nick Silverstein)
- The Darkest Tales (101XP/Trinity Team)
- The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)
- The Last Oricru (Koch Media/Prime Matter/GoldKnights)
- The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
- Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games/Undercoders)
- Tunic (Finji/Isometricorp)
- What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales/Studio Voyager)