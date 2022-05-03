Xbox Game Pass adds a feast of indie games

Audio player loading…

The latest batch of games heading to Xbox Game Pass has been revealed, bringing a bunch of indie games to Microsoft’s subscription service.

Side-scrolling fighting game Trek to Yomi leads the pack of new Xbox Game Pass titles. It’s a mythical, monochrome adventure that follows a lone samurai, and sells itself as a cinematic, narratively driven fighter.

Accompanying it is dungeon-crawling roguelike Loot River, which combines top-down combat with block-shifting puzzle mechanics. You’ll be fighting your way through procedurally generated levels while moving and rotating their very foundations to open up new pathways.

Also coming on the indie front is the text-based sci-fi roleplaying game Citizen Sleeper. Inspired by the tabletop RPGs, it places a huge emphasis on player freedom, handing you an entire lawless space station to explore, as you navigate its troublesome inhabitants.

The other games include Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and NHL 22 through EA Play.

Here are all the games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in May:

Loot River – available now

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 5

Citizen Sleeper – May 5

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition – May 10

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – May 10

This War of Mine: Final Cut – May 10

NHL 22 – May 12

As some games are added, though, others are removed. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be removed from the subscription service on May 10.

The recent remaster of Rockstar’s 2004 crime ‘em up wasn’t received warmly when it launched last year, but recent patches have gone a long way to iron its most egregious bugs. If you haven’t had a chance to live out the Grove Street glory days, take it for a quick spin before it leaves the service.

Similarly, Enter The Gungeon, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Remnant: From the Ashes, Steep, The Catch: Carp and Coarse, and The Wild at Heart will be leaving the platform on May 15.