Taking sexting to the next level: Google Glass can take selfies in the shower

Sexting is about to, ahem, come of age. Ruddy-cheeked human tech-testing machine Robert Scoble has confirmed that Google Glass can be worn and used in the shower.

Thank goodness he got his wife to take this picture, rather than just casting his own view downwards and snapping away with the futuristic specs.

View his original image on Google+ where you can also resist/indulge the urge to Report for Abuse as you see fit.

