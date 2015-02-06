TechRadar Deals: TVs, Smartphones, Xbox One pads, Nooks and storage

Each day TechRadar brings you great deals on tech products from around the web and today we've got some excellent bargains for you.

First up, we have two products that were made for each other. You can currently get the 50-inch Panasonic TX-50AS520B home cinema TV for just £449.

And while you're at it, why not get someone to play with it? The Nintendo Wii U Mario Kart Premium Pack is currently available at Amazon for £199.

Today's Hot Deals

Smartphone: If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful Android smartphone either for you or for a family member, this is a great deal. The Motorola Moto E is available online for just £60 - it would make a great first mobile for someone!

Xbox: Got an Xbox One and need another controller? The average price for a spare pad is £40 but Zavvi currently has an Xbox One pad and a copy of Minecraft all for jsut £29.99. Do not though, that this is a wired pad, not a wireless one.

eReader: Want an eBook reader that's powered by Android and doesn't cost the Earth? You can currently get a Nook HD 8GB, compatible with Google Play and the games and apps that come with it, for just £49.

Storage: Need some external storage for all your photos, music and/or files? Get the excellent Samsung M3 drive with 1TB (1000GB) capacity for just £45.99.

Storage: Or if it's a USB stick you want, this one will happily sit on a key ring and stay out of the way until you need it - it's a 16GB drive for just £5.90.

MORE HOT DEALS

Anker® Ultra Portable Pocket Size Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hour Playtime - £12.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Nokia Lumia 630 UK SIM-Free Smartphone - Black (Windows, 4.5-inch, 8GB) - £77 at Amazon.co.uk

PortaPow 15W Rainproof Foldable Dual USB Solar Charger with Fast Charge USB sockets for Portable Electronics - £36.49 at Amazon.co.uk

Brother HL-L2340DW A4 Mono Laser Printer - £79.20 at Amazon.co.uk

Sonos BRIDGE - Expand your Wireless Hi-Fi - £29 at Amazon.co.uk

Pure Jongo A2 Wireless Hi-Fi Adapter with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth - Piano - £34.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Microsoft Arc Keyboard - UK Layout - £19.97 at Amazon.co.uk

Hot Deals on Games

Murdered: Soul Suspect - £13.85 at Amazon.co.uk

Evolve (Xbox One) - £42 at Tesco

Dead Rising 3 - Xbox One - £21 at Tesco

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - £25 at Amazon.co.uk

Alien: Isolation - Nostromo Edition (PS4) - £17.99 at Base.com

Metro Redux (PS4) - £16.99 at Base.com

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (Nintendo 3DS) - £25 at Amazon.co.uk

Football Manager 2015 - £18.49 at Amazon.co.uk