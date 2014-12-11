TechRadar Deals: PS4 bundles, games, Nexus 5, home cinema and more!

Saving you money is what TechRadar Deals is all about, and we've got some more bargains for you to consider here.

Whether you're after Christmas presents for the family or simply looking for bargains for your own good self, we've got some deals for you!

First up let's start with some console games. If you own an Xbox One but haven't played Forza Horizon 2 yet - that needs to change! It's the best racer on either console and is currently available at Amazon for just £32.86.

You can also currently get FIFA 15 on PS4 for £34.85, and with the magic code GIFT40 you can get £10 off GTA V on PS4, leaving the price at £34.95.

Today's Deals

PS4: There's some really great deals around on consoles at the moment and our favourite one today has to be PS4 at Argos. You can currently get a black or white PS4 with copies of GTA V, The Last of Us Remastered AND Far Cry 4... all for just £349.99. Go to the page and scroll down to find the deal.

Nexus 5: It may be a year old now but the Google Nexus 5 is still a superb smartphone and you can currently grab one from Expansys from just £239, and it comes with a free case worth £24.99.

Phone charger: Portable battery-powered phone chargers are all the rage at the moment - they give you juice when you're in a bind and they're great for taking away when you might not have access to a power socket. The Omaker Brilliant 10000mAh charger has two USB ports and will charge most mobile devices multiple times over. Currently just £16.99 at Amazon but with our exclusive discount code TRXMAS14 you can get it for £14.99!

Home cinema: If a home cinema system is what you're after this Christmas, look no further than the Panasonic SC-BTT405EBK. It's a Blu-ray playing home cinema receiver that comes with 5.1 surround sound speakers - and it's currently just £149.99 at Currys.

Coffee maker: And finally, how about this for a cool Christmas present for a coffee lover? John Lewis currently has the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me hot drinks maker for £29. It'll do your lattes, cappuccinos and hot chocolates no problem!

MORE DEALS

£79.95 + Free delivery John Lewis

Sony SRSX1 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker £39.99 @ CURRYS (Was £99.99)

NOW TV HD Smart TV Box - Entertainment Bundle £14 @ Currys

Toshiba 500GB Solid State Hybrid Drive SSHD £37.98 @ ebuyer

Samsung UE40EH5000 40" LED Full HD 1080p TV with FREEVIEW HD @ Superfi - £249.99 with FREE Next Day Delivery

Tamron SP AF 70-300 F/4-5.6 Di VC USD Lens for Nikon or canon - £239 @ Amazon

Green 6ft Christmas Tree now only £4 (Using Code TD-FRTW) @ Tesco Direct

10 Piece Bakeware Set £9.99 @ Argos

Bosch Tassimo Vivy Hot Drinks Machine £35.00 @ Currys.

The Bourne Collection on Blu-ray (Includes UltraViolet Copy) £9.99 @ Zavvi

Talking minion dave £24.99 @ Argos