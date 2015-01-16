TechRadar Deals: Cheap TVs, laptops, chargers and more!

It's nearly the weekend but there's still time for another dollop of tech dealery before you slack off this afternoon!

Today we've got some good bargains on TVs as well as exclusive deals on a portable charger and a Bluetooth audio transmitter!

Let's start with this excellent deal on an Xbox One wireless controller - you can currently pick one up for just £29.99 with the magic code JANGIFT10 - saving you ten entire English pounds.

Today's Hot Deals

The H6400 range of TVs was one of our absolute favourites of 2014. It struck an excellent balance between price and performance and along with Sony's W805 was probably the best value TV of the last year. Now you can get the 48-inch Samsung UE486400 even cheaper at just £499 - well worth considering if you're after a new TV.

Turn your MP3 player or laptop into a wireless music machine with this Gogroove Bluetooth audio transmitter! Normally it's £23.99 but we've got an exclusive deal for you - get it for £17.99 with our secret code TRADAR16.

Another exclusive here - this time on the Omaker Brilliant portable charger - one of the most popular products we've ever featured in deals. With its 10,000mAh capacity it'll charge your phone several times over without needing to be topped up! Get it for just £14.89 with our secret code TRADAR11.

And how about this deal on the Lenovo Z50 laptop? Lenovo is the most popular laptop brand in the world, and you can currently get this Core i7-4510U 2GHz laptop with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 8.1 for just £469.95 down from £579.99.

Aaaaand finally, if you're looking to get somewhere this weekend, perhaps a new sat nav is what you need? The Garmin nuvi 52LM is currently discounted on Amazon to £59.99.

MORE HOT DEALS

Sony KDL-65W955BBU 65" LED TV £1,399.00 @ HIFI Confidential

WD Elements Portable 1.5TB (Recertified) £41.99 @ Western Digital

Scrabble Original Board Game £9.99 Delivered at Amazon

Dell UltraSharp 25 inch u2515h 2560x1440 IPS Monitor £255.97 delivered @ box.co.uk

Alien Isolation Nostromo Edition PS4/(XO) (Not Nostromo Edition) £17.95 @ The Game Collection

12 + 1 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Xbox One/360) £26.59 with instant online delivery from CDKeys.com

127 Hours: Double Play (Includes Blu-Ray and DVD Copy) Blu-ray £2.99 @ zavvi.com

Toshiba 256GB mSATA SSD £80.96 delivered from Scan

1:14 Ferrari 458 Italia remote control car £10.80 with code @ Debenhams online Use DR47 for further 10% off.

£699.00 @ Leisure Lakes Bikes (£910 at Evans!)

Halfords 5 Piece Lifting Kit Only £36.00 with code + Free P&P Use code B15MT10

2AMP Twin USB Mains Wall Charger For Apple iPad, iPhone, Tablets and Smartphones £5.99 @ 7dayshop

Halfords Advanced 3 Tonne Ratchet Axle Stands £13.49 with code @ Halfords Use code B15MT10

Sony Playstation 4 Console £249.00 (Manufacturer Refurbished with a 12 Months Warranty) @ Tesco Outlet via Ebay B15MT10 - for 10% off

