TechRadar Deals: Cheap TVs, headphones, tablets, cameras + more

First up, how about this brilliant deal on the Samsung UE32H5500 32-inch TV? It's a full HD TV with built-in Freeview HD and lots of smart TV features. And it's currently going for just £249 at Amazon - great deal!

While we're on the Samsung screens, how about this brilliant 4K/Ultra HD gaming monitor? With a resolution of 3840x2160, it's perfect for getting every ounce of power out of your graphics card and currently costs just £375 with free delivery.

Or if a camera is what you're after today, how about this Nikon L330 bridge camera? It's a 20MP jobby with HD video capture and currently available at Argos for just £99!

Looking for a cheap Android tablet? Tesco has refurbished Hudl tablets available for just £99.

And finally, the ever popular Sennheiser CX300 ii earphones are still just £18.99 at Argos!

MORE DEALS

GOgroove BlueSENSE TRM Bluetooth Audio Transmitter for TVs , MP3 Players etc for £17.99 with code @ Amazon Use code TRADAR16 to reduce to £17.99.

The Walking Dead Compendium Volume 1 [ Paperback ] £10.99 at Amazon

Dell UltraSharp 25 inch u2515h 2560x1440 IPS Monitor £255.97 delivered @ box.co.uk

WD Elements Portable 1.5TB (Recertified) £41.99 @ Western Digital

Raspberry Pi B+ starter kit £34.99 at Amazon

Sekonda Men's Quartz Watch - Usual Price £30 £11.21 @ Amazon

Gigabyte motherboard Z97P-D3 £57.90 @ Amazon

Blackberry Playbook 7" Tablet 64GB HDD 1GB Wi-Fi Grade A Refurbished £49.99 @ simplygames

Crucial M500 120GB SSD - Lowest Price Ever - £46.98 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 7.0 (Wi-Fi, 8GB) £104.99 @ Expansys / Rakuten Use coupon code JANOFFER25

Lenovo A7 7 inch Tablet - 16gb £78.99 @ Argos

Sharp LC60LE651LMK2 60 inch Full HD Freeview HD 3D Smart TV £599.99 @ Argos

Sony MDR-XB450AP Xtra Bass Overhead Headphones now only £33.89 @ Amazon

AKG K430 Earphone - Black / Silver £14.99 @ Amazon

Currys External USB SoundCard Asus U1 £9.99

Fractal Design Core 2500 Mid tower Case £39.50 @ amazon

Asus MAXIMUS VII RANGER Z97 Gaming Motherboard + Intel i7 4790K CPU - £365.74 @ Scan.co.uk (£377.23 Delivered)

Tannoy Revolution DC4T Floorstanding Speaker. Dark Wood Espresso finish. £209.90 @ Peter Tyson Using code B15MT10 gives you extra 10% off.

Red5 Salt Powered V8 Car £8.99 @ Argos

