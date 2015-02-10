TechRadar Deals: Android tablets, Nintendo, Xbox, headphones + more!

Each day TechRadar brings you great deals on tech products from around the web and today we've got some excellent bargains for you.

How about we start with some great gaming deals? We've found Battlefield 4 for PS3 online for just £7.99. The super-fun Nintendo Land for Wii U is currently available for a bargainous £8.89.

Sniper Elite 3 for PS4 has just been reduced to £24.99 while the Tolkein-tastic Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is now just £36.86. And how about excellent sneak-about title Thief, now just £16.98?

TODAY'S HOT DEALS

Speakers: Need some stereo USB speakers for your desk? TechRadar has an exclusive deal for you on the GOgroove BassPULSE 2.0 speakers for PC and Mac. They're currently selling on Amazon for £19.99 but with our secret code TRADAR99 you can get them at half price - just £9.99!

Android tablet: Samsung is still streets ahead of many other brands when it comes to phones and tablets and the Samsung Galaxy NotePRO 12.2-inch Android tablet is one of the best products out there. It's currently available for just £324 at Currys.

Nintendo: If you're one of the many millions of people who haven't dusted off your Nintendo Wii in a while, perhaps today is the day. You can currently puck up Nintendo Wii Fit Plus with Balance Board all for just £19.99 at Amazon - have fun and stay active at the same time!

Headphones: If you're a runner and your headphones keep falling out of your ears, it's probably time to get some new gear. You can currently get the Plantronics BackBeat FIT wireless earphones for just £63 at Amazon - they're flexible and they're sweatproof!

Xbox One: And if you're an Xbox One gamer and you're tired of playing at home on your own, you're going to need a second controller. You can currently save £10 off the price of a new pad with the secret code FEBGIFT10, making the pad available at just £30.

MORE DEALS

SEAGATE Wireless External Hard Drive - 2TB - £84.98 at PC World

Corsair Raptor HS30 Stereo Gaming Headset - £23.99 at eBay

Pebble Steel Smartwatch - Matte Black - £144 at Amazon.co.uk

BT 6510 Digital Telephone and Answering Machine with Nuisance Call Control, Twin DECT - £49.95 at John Lewis

Logitech G502 Proteus Core Tunable Gaming Mouse - £44.99 at Amazon.co.uk

SanDisk 16GB Cruzer Switch USB Flash Drive - £7.57 at Amazon.co.uk

LG 47LB650V 47-inch Widescreen 1080p Full HD Wi-Fi Smart 3D TV - £479 at Amazon.co.uk

Caseit Flexi TPU Case Cover for iPhone 6 - £4.52 at Amazon.co.uk

Freedom Expression Ultra Slim Bluetooth Tablet Keyboard - £25.23 at Amazon.co.uk

Pioneer X-PM12 Power Micro System with FM Tuner/CD/USB and Bluetooth - Black - £89.99 at Amazon.co.uk