Mankind no longer afraid of aliens thanks to tech

Perhaps Virgin Galactic could just give the aliens a lift

The savvy citizen of the 21st century is so accustomed to other-worldly hi-tech that he is no longer fazed by the idea of alien life visiting Earth.

So argues Dr Albert Harrison in an issue of the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society devoted to aliens.

Because mankind has made such advances in technology, "the idea of other beings travelling through space to Earth no longer seems far-fetched or frightening," he says.

Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps

However, we'd probably all feel differently if the visiting extra terrestrial turned out to be a little more Alien than E.T.

We, for one tech site, would welcome our new alien overlords the minute we saw them whip out their alien lasers.

Via Daily Mail