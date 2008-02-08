Mobile with built-in charger on the way

Running out of juice on your mobile phone is a common problem for most of us. And typically it always seems to happen when you’re not within reach of your mobile phone charger.

A new concept design may be the solution - Infinitely Charged enables a mobile phone to plug straight into a power socket and charge itself without the need for a separate charger, Gizmag.com reports.

Keeping in touch

The Infinitely Charged design should be a godsend for anyone working on the move and whose lifestyle depends on being contactable at all times. It would also mean that you could continue using a Bluetooth handset even when the phone is plugged in for recharging.

The Infinitely Charged design is still patent pending, and there’s no word on when it might be available commercially. What is known, however, is that it features a 120V AC power plug that sits at the back of the handset. When not in use, the plug ‘pins’ would hide away inside the handset (similar to how a travel adapter usually works) and then spring out when the mobile phone needs charging.