WordPress users now have access to better stock images

Adding high-quality stock images to your WordPress site is about to get a whole lot easier as Shutterstock has announced a new integration with the world's most popular CMS.

Shutterstock has created a new plugin that is available in 21 different languages which will provide site owners with access to 350m plus images directly from within WordPress. Additionally, the company's Smart Image Recommendations tool will automatically suggest relevant visuals for users' posts.

Shutterstock CEO Stan Pavlosky explained how the new integration harnesses the company's computer vision technology and API in a press release, saying:

"Shutterstock's new integration with WordPress is a glimpse into our future. It's a great example of how we are leveraging our computer vision technology and API to quickly suggest relevant content to our users. Through this partnership, our goal is to accelerate workflows and empower brands to inspire their audiences with engaging and compelling visual stories."

Smart Image Recommendations

Shutterstock's new WordPress plugin provides Smart Image Recommendations to users automatically based on the text they've entered in a blog post or webpage.

If users like one of the images presented to them in the Smart Image Recommendation carousel, they can insert it into a post directly though they also have the option to explore other images from the stock photo site directly in WordPress. This new feature will help improve productivity and save time by reducing the number of steps it takes for content creators to source creative assets.

Once a WordPress user has downloaded Shutterstock's new plugin, they'll also have access to their license history on the stock image site which will allow them to download any content that has been previously licensed within the service.

WordPress users can download the Shutterstock plugin directly or visit the company's website to learn more.

Finally, in addition to launching its new integration, Shutterstock has also become a WordPress VIP Featured Technology Partner.