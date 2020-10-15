WordPress has unveiled a new feature no website builder can match

WordPress has announced a killer new feature that provides greater integration for Twitter users. Now, WordPress content creators can publish an entire blog post as a Twitter thread, with just two extra clicks.

The new feature means that integration between the two platforms has come full circle, after WordPress announced that entire Twitter threads, also known as tweetstorms, could easily be embedded in blog posts earlier this year.

WordPress promises to leave nothing out when you republish a blog on Twitter: images, videos and other embeds will all be carried across. A special preview function will show users exactly how their content will appear once it is in tweet form.

How it works

In order to publish a blog post as a Twitter thread, users first need to click on the Jetpack icon on the far right of the header menu. Then they simply connect to their Twitter account and decide whether they want to share a link to their blog or the entirety of the post’s content as a thread.

“We know that Twitter threads work best without breaks and other quirks,” WordPress explained in a blog post.

“That’s why, in building this feature, we paid special attention to formatting. If a paragraph is too long for a single tweet, for instance, it will automatically be split into multiple tweets. And rather than squishing as many words as possible into the first tweet and letting the rest spill to the second one, the break will come at the end of a sentence. Also, if you have a list block in your post, it will be formatted as a list on Twitter.”

The new functionality provides a great way for WordPress users to amplify who sees their content. Plus, at the bottom of every tweetstorm, Twitter users will be shown a link that allows them to view the blog in its original WordPress format.