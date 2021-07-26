Women's 100m Backstroke final live stream: how to watch Olympics swimming free online and anywhere

History looks set to be made as three record-breakers take to the pool in the Women's 100m Backstroke final. Kaylee McKeown, Kylie Masse and Regan Smith will be in adjacent lanes representing Australia, Canada and the United States respectively, having each set new Olympic records for the event this week. Will McKeown's own WR be the next record to tumble? Read on as we explain how to get a Women's 100m Backstroke final live stream and watch 2020 Olympics swimming online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Masse was the first to break Emily Seebohm's nine-year-old record, shaving 0.06 seconds of the Aussie's time, before Smith went even better, followed by McKeown, followed by Smith again.

The Minnesotan, who holds the world record in the 200m backstroke, came within 0.41 seconds off the fastest time ever set in the event, 57.45 seconds, which McKeown did at the Australian Olympic trials in June.

The previous world record holder? You guessed it - a certain Regan Smith.

It's shaping up to be an event for the ages, as three swimming sensations battle it out for Olympic supremacy - and possibly even more. Read on for how to watch the Women's 100m Backstroke final online and live stream Olympics swimming from anywhere today.

How to watch Women's 100m Backstroke final: live stream Olympics swimming in the US

The Women's 100m Backstroke final is being shown on NBC in the US, and is due to start at 9.51pm ET / 6.51pm PT on Monday evening. If you don't have NBC as part of your cable package, great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV offers NBC in select markets, as part of its $35 a month Blue package - which also include NBCSN. But be sure to check the Sling website for special offers - there's usually something eye-catching on. For example, at the time of writing you can get your first month for only $10.

How to watch Women's 100m Backstroke final: live stream Olympics swimming for FREE in Australia

Aussie swimming fans can watch the Women's 100m Backstroke final for FREE Down Under, thanks to the 7plus streaming service. Better still, the race is set for a very comfortable 11.51am AEST start on Tuesday morning. The 7plus service has a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, and you can watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more.

How to watch Olympics swimming from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics swimming live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

How to watch Women's 100m Backstroke final FREE: live stream Olympics swimming in Canada

Swimming fans based in Canada can watch the Women's 100m Backstroke final through CBC Sports, with the race set to get underway at 9.51pm ET / 6.51pm PT on Monday evening. It's being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing the swimming.

Watch Women's 100m Backstroke final in the UK

The Women's 100m Backstroke final is set to begin at 2.51am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning, which means you've got a very late night in store if you want to tune in from the UK. The better news is that it's being shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer streaming service in the UK, which means it's completely FREE to watch (though you should possess a valid TV Licence). If you're already a subscriber, Discovery+ and Eurosport are also showing the Women's 100m Backstroke final. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of.