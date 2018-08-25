Wolves vs Man City live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Wolves vs Man City - where and when Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, August 25. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST, which means 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT, and 9.30pm AET.

Have Wolverhampton Wanderers really got what it takes to stay clear of relegation trouble? Can anyone stop Manchester City? There are questions to be answered at Molineux and you can make your judgements by watching Wolves vs Man City on a live stream wherever you are in the world. We're here with all the info for how to do it.

City's cruise past Arsenal and demolition of Huddersfield look ominous. Pep Guardiola's side have hit the ground running and last week's hat-trick hero Sergio Aguero looks as sharp as ever. With the wealth of talent behind him, even without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, you'd be a brave person to bet against the champions making it three wins from three in this one.

But Wolves are determined not to be the 'newly-promoted pushover' fans often expect to see in these games. The squad is expensively assembled and with the talented Ruben Neves at the heart of a technically adept midfield, the home side may be able to cause City problems.

If you're unsure where to find this game or are out the country this weekend, we're here to help you find a live stream of Wolves vs Man City wherever you may be. And, for live stream info for the season as a whole, you can check out our 2018-19 Premier League watching guide.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Wolves vs Manchester City live in the UK

Sky Sports once again has bulk of the Premier League fixtures to broadcast in the UK this season, including this clash between Wolves and City. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and subscribers who may be out and about during the lunch time duel can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. Out the country but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Wolves vs Man City: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is the rather early 7.30am ET or 4.30am PT, live on NBCSN and Universo. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Man City: Canada live stream

Sportsnet is the channel showing Wolves vs City, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 7.30am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City: Australia live stream for free

Result! SBS have Wolves vs Man City as their weekly Premier League game in the opening round of fixtures which means free viewing down under. Kick-off is at 9.30pm. As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will also have live coverage, and using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account even if you're currently abroad.



How to watch Wolves vs Man City: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can see in your Saturday evening with Wolves vs City as this one is a 11.30pm kick-off. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Wolves against City kicks off at 5.30pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the Premier League from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.