Wolves vs Everton live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Wolves vs Everton - where and when Wolverhampton Wanderers' return to the Premier League gets underway at their 31,700-seater home, Molineux Stadium. Taking place on Saturday, August 11, kick-off is at 5.30pm BST, which is 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT and 2.30am Sunday AET.

Loaded with new signings, Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to make their mark in the Premier League but Europe-chasing Everton stand in their way on day one. This should be a cracker, so we're here to tell you how to live stream the match wherever you are in the world.

Wolves romped to the Championship title last season but have shown their determination to strengthen once again with a busy summer of transfers. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has brought in another string of Portuguese compatriots, including the impressive capture of midfielder Joao Moutinho who could be pivotal in Saturday's game and throughout the season.

Everton are no longer shy of the big-money transfers either, with £40 million Richarlison arriving from Watford this summer. The Toffees hope their Brazilian buy can broaden the supply line for Turkish striker Cenk Tosun, who will be keen to hit the ground running after a mixed debut season in English football.

We've got your live stream options covered for the season in our Premier League watching guide, but for all the info specific to Wolves vs Everton live streams, keep scrolling down.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton live in the UK

BT Sport will be broadcasting its first Premier League match of the season from Molineux, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST. If you're out and about and needing a live stream on your mobile device, the BT Sport app is where you can go, provided you're a subscriber. If you're outside the country, you can still catch the BT Sport coverage by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and tuning in that way.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season, and kick-off for this game is the rather early 12.30pm ET or 9.30m PT. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton: Canada live stream

Sportsnet is the channel showing Wolves vs Everton, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 12.30pm Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Wolves vs Everton. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Being awake for kick-off could be more of a challenge though. This one starts at 2.30am AET on Sunday morning.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Wolves vs Everton live from 4.30am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Wolves vs Everton in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Everton vs Wolves kicks off at 10pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!