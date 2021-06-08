Wix partners with Stripe, HP on complete POS

Wix is partnering with Stripe and HP to help deliver an improved end-to-end commerce solution.

Wix POS solutions looks to help meet the growing demand for online business systems, allowing business owners to accept secure in-person payments for goods and services in physical stores -

But the new platform will also cover ecommerce sales as well as managing inventory and sales data, all from within one system, based on the Wix platform.

Wix has benefitted from the global shift to online shopping, saying that businesses using its e-commerce products grew by over 45% between March 2020 and March 2021.

The latest improvements to the Wix e-commerce platform will include fully synced inventory, ordering, fulfilment, CRM and analytics, while also providing data and reports to complete the picture for business owners. The Wix POS device, Wix Business Manager and Wix Owner App can be used to sync the system and accurately track all sales.

Wix Mobile POS

Following the launch of the updated e-commerce package, business owners will be able to choose from several Wix POS hardware kits. These include the Wix Complete POS Retail Package, which is aimed at online sellers who also have a physical store. The package includes additional kit such as HP hardware, a terminal, cash drawer, barcode scanner, receipt printer and the Stripe Terminal card reader.

Meanwhile, the Wix Retail Essential Package comes with a terminal, customer display and the Stripe reader. Wix Mobile POS works via the Wix Owner App for both iOS and Android. It also works with the Stripe card reader via Bluetooth. Finally, there’s a custom option for businesses that want to pick their hardware depending on their needs.

Usefully, the Wix Retail POS hardware kits come armed with an HP terminal, which features pre-installed Wix POS software. “We strive to provide Wix business owners with a complete business solution, and we’re thrilled to extend our offering to the physical world,” said Liat Karpel Gurwicz, Head of eCommerce Marketing at Wix.

“The launch of our own POS solution comes at a time when businesses must have the agility to move seamlessly between their online presence and offline POS. By offering an end-to-end solution, Wix users are able to engage customers and transact across all sales channels and manage their business from one powerful solution.”

Wix POS is initially available for US-based Wix Stores, but the company has plans to roll out the system in other countries in due course.