Withings Pulse HR is the firm's first dedicated fitness tracker

In two months we've got two new fitness trackers from Withings, and the latest is called the Withings Pulse HR.

Following on from its latest hybrid smartwatch - the Withings Steel HR Sport - that was announced back in September, the company has unveiled its first fitness tracker that's intended to look like a fitness tracker.

This has a rectangular design with a long screen and has a similar overall style to the Fitbit Charge 3 or Huawei Band 3 Pro designs rather than the traditional watch look we're used to seeing on Withings products.

A lot of features from the Withings Steel line have been carried over here though, with the tracker boasting up to 20 day battery life, according to the manufacturer.

It features a heart rate sensor that measures your beats per minute during exercise sessions and at 10 minute intervals throughout the rest of the day. It's water resistant too, so you can take this tracker in the pool to track swimming as well as running and cycling.

There's Connected GPS here, so if you want to track your location when you're running you'll be able to but you'll have to take your phone out with you.

It's not just for those activities though as there are 30 different sports available in the tracker's multisport tracking mode. These range from skiing to ice hockey, boxing to yoga. We don't yet have the full list of activities, but if it's popular sport there's a good chance you'll be able to track it with this device.

Finger on the pulse

The tracker is also capable of sleep tracking and will pair with the Withings Health Mate app to give you a full breakdown of your nightly data as well as your steps and exercise.

Most of your stats will also be available on the OLED display, although we've yet to learn any of the specs of that screen.

The tracker has a stainless steel body and the strap is made of silicone. It currently only comes in black, and other color options - like the pink and grey options above - won't be available until January next year.

If you live in the UK, you're able to pre-order the Withings Pulse HR now from the official Withings website and Amazon. It'll then be ready to ship on December 5 this year.

We don't yet know if the company will be offering the device in the US or Australia. Withings doesn't usually offer its products in Australia, so we wouldn't expect this tracker to land there.

The tracker is set to cost £119.95, which is the same price as the Withings Steel. That tracker costs $130 in the US, so we'd expect it to be around that same price.