Windows 11 update fixes embarrassing Kaspersky bug

If you've updated to Windows 11 and are having trouble running antivirus software from Kaspersky, you're in luck as Microsoft has released a new build of its operating system that contains a fix for the issue.

Windows 11 Build 22000.348 is now available to download for Windows Insiders on the Beta and Release Preview Channels and this latest build contains a number of fixes and other stability improvements.

In a separate blog post, Microsoft pointed out that “We fixed a known issue that might prevent apps, such as Kaspersky apps, from opening after you attempt to repair or update the apps using the Microsoft Installer (MSI).”

According to Kaspersky, its customers first started having problems running its antivirus on Windows 11 after the software giant released KB5007215 (OS Build 22000.318) on November 9.

Should you take Microsoft or Kaspersky's advice?

While Microsoft has fixed a known issue that prevents Kaspersky's antivirus and other apps from opening after a user tries to repair or update them using Microsoft Installer, the cybersecurity firm is advising its customers to avoid installing Microsoft's Windows updates.

In a new support document, Kaspersky explained that the latest round of updates from Microsoft for Windows 7 through Windows 11 have led to issues that affect its antivirus as well as its endpoint protection software, saying:

“After the installation of a Windows update Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Windows keeps functioning correctly and the security of the system remains intact. However errors may occur at attempts to upgrade the application, install a private patch or change the scope of the application components.”

The company's customers now have a choice to make. They can either install Microsoft's update which contains a number of other fixes and risk that Kaspersky Antivirus may no longer work or avoid installing Microsoft's update and have Kaspersky's products work as intended.

Kaspersky customers can check out the company's advisory for more information but unfortunately, this is a choice they'll have to make on their own.

Via ZDNet