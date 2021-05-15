Windows 10 update is failing to install for some – but there’s a fix (of sorts)

Windows 10’s latest cumulative update is seemingly failing to install for some users, producing an error which is reportedly caused – at least in some cases – by a conflict related to Microsoft’s Edge browser.

The installation procedure for update KB5003173, which is the monthly patch for May delivered to October 2020 Update and May 2020 Update versions of Windows 10, is failing with an ‘0x800f0922’ error, after rebooting and informing users that there are problems completing the update, then rolling back the installation. This is the case according to a number of reports on Reddit as flagged by Windows Latest.

What’s going on here? Seemingly this issue is related to having uninstalled Microsoft’s revamped Chromium-based version of Edge. As those posters on Reddit, and a reader who got in touch with Windows Latest, all point out, reinstalling the new Edge browser apparently cures the bug and allows KB5003173 to successfully install for those who were getting the error.

Windows Latest further observes that the installation might be failing when it picks up an empty Edge folder, if this has been left on the drive after uninstalling Edge (in C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge, assuming C: is your system drive). A quicker workaround may therefore be to simply delete this empty folder and reboot your PC, then try installing patch KB5003173 again.

If that doesn’t work, you can then go ahead and reinstall the new (Chromium) version of Microsoft Edge, although obviously that’s not an ideal solution for those who got rid of the browser because they don’t want it cluttering up their drive (or possibly for other reasons).

Gaming glitch?

Another user on one of the above Reddit threads describes having problems with some games becoming really laggy – including Assassin’s Creed – and that this happened right after the update was applied. Indeed, this is a known issue as described in the patch notes, where a small number of gamers are reporting “lower than expected performance in games”.

However, this gaming gremlin – which has been hanging around for a while – was resolved by Microsoft with a server-side fix, so hopefully the highlighted incident isn’t indicative of this bug rearing its head once again. (We obviously can’t put too much stock in one isolated report on Reddit at this point).

In case you’re wondering what the point of it is, KB5003173 patches a number of potential vulnerabilities, and these include security fixes for Windows and Bluetooth drivers. Obviously enough, those who find themselves unable to install the patch will remain unprotected to whatever those flaws present in Windows 10 might be.