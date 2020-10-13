Windows 10 October 2020 Update could be out later today

Windows 10 October 2020 Update could be released later today – or in the very near future – at least according to the latest from the rumor mill.

Windows Latest has put its detective hat on and believes that there is a possibility that the October 2020 Update could be pushed out later on today alongside the usual round of Microsoft patching that takes place on the second Tuesday of the month.

The clues pointing in this direction include the fact that Microsoft made backend changes to the Media Creation Tool earlier on today, potentially in preparation for the deployment of the October 2020 Update.

Furthermore, Windows Latest observes that the software giant has begun uploading the media images of the update onto its servers.

Positive signs

All of these are certainly positive signs that we will see the October 2020 Update perhaps this week, although we’re not sure about later today ourselves. Ultimately this is all educated guesswork, and should be treated as such.

The October 2020 Update has been in its final stage of fine-tuning for over three weeks now, with no big problems seemingly popping up at the last minute.

Even if the October 2020 Update does start to roll out later today, remember that you may not receive it for some time anyway, depending on what version of Windows 10 you’re currently on (this next update is an enablement package), and the hardware configuration of your PC (compatibility issues are obviously a big concern for Microsoft, as ever).

This should be a straightforward enough upgrade as it’s a minor affair – like last year’s November 2019 Update – delivered via an enablement package for those already on the May 2020 Update (meaning it’s a simple matter of flicking a ‘switch’).